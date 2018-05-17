Byron Nelson Debuts in Dallas Thursday Through Saturday

Day 1 of the AT&T Byron Nelson is in the books. NBC 5’s Pat Doney talks about Spieth Mania and reaction to the new course. (Published 39 minutes ago)

Players teed off in the AT&T Byron Nelson Thursday morning at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas, with hometown favorite Jordan Spieth as the headliner in a field of 156.

The first round of the 50th edition of the tournament, in its first year at its new home, began at 7:00 a.m., as will the second round on Friday morning .

After the cut, with fewer players in the mix, the third and fourth rounds will start slightly later - listed as "between" 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Golfers play in groups of three in rounds one and two, before they switch to pairs for the final two days.



The AT&T Byron Nelson's maiden voyage at Trinity Forest concludes Monday with the Warrior Open, a two-day tournament for military personnel who have been seriously wounded or injured since September 11, 2001.

The top players in this year's Byron Nelson field are Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama, Sergio Garcia, Marc Leishman and Matt Kuchar. The 2017 tournament winner Billy Horschel returns to defend his title, while other former major winners include Ernie Els and Adam Scott.