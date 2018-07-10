Byron Nelson, Charles Schwab Challenge No Longer Back to Back as PGA Mixes Up Tour Dates - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Byron Nelson, Charles Schwab Challenge No Longer Back to Back as PGA Mixes Up Tour Dates

By Charles Nichelson

Published 37 minutes ago | Updated 26 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Byron Nelson, Charles Schwab Challenge No Longer Back to Back as PGA Mixes Up Tour Dates
    NBC 5 Sports
    Dallas native Jordan Spieth is seven under par through the first two rounds of the AT&T Byron Nelson - eight strokes off the lead.

    The AT&T Byron Nelson Tournament, now held at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas, and the Charles Schwab Challenge, held at Colonial Hill Country Club in Fort Worth, will no longer take place on back-to-back weekends.

    The new Professional Golfers' Association (PGA) schedule, which will now run from September to August, was unveiled Tuesday morning. Highlights include:

    • The Players Championship has been moved to March 
    • The PGA Championship has been moved to May (between the Byron Nelson and Charles Schwab Challenge in 2019)
    • Three new North American events leading into the U.S. Open

    The Byron Nelson will be held May 9-12, while the Charles Schwab Challenege will be May 23-26.

    For the full list of changes, visit the PGA's official website.




      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices