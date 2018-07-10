Dallas native Jordan Spieth is seven under par through the first two rounds of the AT&T Byron Nelson - eight strokes off the lead.

The AT&T Byron Nelson Tournament, now held at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas, and the Charles Schwab Challenge, held at Colonial Hill Country Club in Fort Worth, will no longer take place on back-to-back weekends.



The new Professional Golfers' Association (PGA) schedule, which will now run from September to August, was unveiled Tuesday morning. Highlights include:

The Players Championship has been moved to March

The PGA Championship has been moved to May (between the Byron Nelson and Charles Schwab Challenge in 2019)

Three new North American events leading into the U.S. Open

The Byron Nelson will be held May 9-12, while the Charles Schwab Challenege will be May 23-26.

For the full list of changes, visit the PGA's official website.













