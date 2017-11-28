Cowboys Safety Byron Jones is bringing attention to a scary but rare disease when the Cowboys take on Washington Thursday night. (Published 31 minutes ago)

Dallas Cowboys Safety Byron Jones is doing his part to bring awareness to a rare disease and pay respect to his late friend Diana Marie Hunter at the same time.

As part of the NFL's "My Cause My Cleats" campaign, Jones will wear specialized cleats Thursday to bring attention to Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease.

CJD is a rare brain disease that affects one person in every one million people per year worldwide and there are about 300 cases per year in the United States.

Symptoms typically occur around the age of 60, Jones says Hunter was diagnosed in 2015 and passed away in 2016 at the age of 29.

There is no treatment that can cure or control CJD.

Jones says he will give the shoes to Hunter's mother.

The 5-6 Cowboys will host 5-6 Washington at AT&T Stadium Thursday night on NBC 5's Thursday Night Football.