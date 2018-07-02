Bobsled/Skeleton Team Searches for Texas Talent

Texas isn’t the first place that comes to mind when you think of winter sports.

But don’t tell that to the U.S. Bobsled/Skeleton Team.



“We know it’s a great area for athletes, so we want to be right here in the middle of it,” said coach Michael Dionne.



Dionne recently came to the campus of Texas A&M University in College Station for a bobsled/skeleton combine.



About a dozen athletes showed up to prove they have what it takes to be an Olympian someday.



“Any way I can get to the Olympics, I’m gonna try,” said Blake Allen from Houston.



The process is grueling, especially under the Texas summer sun.



Dionne scores the hopefuls in three events. Sprints measure speed. The broad jump reveals power. And the shot toss shows strength.



The athletes are scored and then ranked on their performance.



The top finishers will be invited to continue in the program.



Dionne says the trip to Texas was worth it.



“Definitely I’d say four or five really good guys show promise,” he said.



In the next few weeks, he’ll issue invitations for the best athletes to pursue their dream at the Olympic Training Center in Lake Placid, New York.



The next Winter Olympics are in Beijing, China in 2022.



