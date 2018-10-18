Big 12 Releases 2019 Football Conference Schedule

The Big 12 revealed the 2019 conference football schedule Thursday.

The schedule for the 10-team league again includes a round robin format for the ninth consecutive season. See the full schedule below.

The top two finishers in the regular season standings will compete for the Conference title in the Big 12 Football Championship Game, which is scheduled in 2019 for Saturday, Dec. 7 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

AT&T Stadium will host the championship game through 2021.

The dates for the games could change, the Big 12 said. Institutions will release their own non-conference schedules when available.