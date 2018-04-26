Beasley Releases Second Hip-Hop Single

Cole Beasley led the Cowboys in receiving yards in 2016 and could be asked to do more in 2018 following the departure of Dez Bryant.

Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley has been hard at work this offseason. And he's been doing more than just running routes and lifting weights.

The six-year NFL veteran announced the release of his second hip-hop single of the year in a Tweet Wednesday night. The song is called "Shock Value" and opens with the line "I know no one expected this Little Elm resident to get to the league."

Beasley was born in Houston but attended Little Elm High School before going on to play college football at SMU.

The new song's chorus includes the lyrics: "I don't clock out, I'm locked in. So really man, so really man, how could I not win?"

The Cowboys will need Beasley to win even more battles with defensive backs during the 2018 season following the departure of former Pro Bowl receiver Dez Bryant. Beasley caught 36 passes for 314 yards and four touchdowns last year, but led the team in receptions and receiving yards in 2016.

"Shock Value" follows Beasley's January single "80 Stings." The receiver has teased a full album on Twitter, which he wrote would be released later this spring.