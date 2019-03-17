Baylor, Oklahoma, Texas Tech Headed to Big Dance

Tariq Owens #11 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders dunks the basketball during the first half of the game against the Kansas Jayhawks on Feb. 23, 2019 at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas.

Baylor, Oklahoma and Texas Tech are among the six Big 12 teams to earn a spot in the 2019 NCAA Tournament, the tournament's committee announced Sunday.

With the No. 3 seed in the West Region, Texas Tech is league's highest-seeded team and will take on No. 14 seed Northern Kentucky in the first round.

The Red Raiders, led by Big 12 Player of the Year Jarrett Culver and Coach of the Year Chris Beard, went 14-4 in league play to win a share of the Big 12 regular season title.

The Sooners are the No. 9 seed in the South Region, and will play No. 8 seed Ole Miss. Baylor is the No. 9 seed in the West Region, earning a first-round matchup with No. 8 seed Syracuse.

Iowa State, Kansas and Kansas State also made the tournament out of the Big 12.

TCU was on the NCAA Tournament committee's list of last four schools not to make the field, while Texas was considered a bubble team by many bracketologists.

The Horned Frogs, made the tournament in 2018 for the first time since 1998. If they had made this year's field, it would have been the first time since 1952-53 they'd been to consecutive tournaments.

The Longhorns didn't make the tournament for the third straight season. They missed the tournament just once from 1999-2016.