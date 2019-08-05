Baseball Fans Donate Blood to Help Mass Shooting Victims

Carter BloodCare and the Frisco RoughRiders teamed up Monday night to help victims of the recent mass shootings. (Published 36 minutes ago)

Carter BloodCare and the Frisco RoughRiders teamed up Monday night to help the victims of the recent mass shootings. Outside of the ballpark people lined up to give blood to help the victims in El Paso.

"It's an easy way to give back, come up here and donate," blood donor Theresa Geisler said.

Geisler said she lived near where the accused gunman stayed with his grandparents in Allen. She said the tragedy hits close to home.

"I've got kids of my own, so it makes it difficult thinking we could have been back-to-school shopping and he unfortunately lives very close to us in the area, so that is just terrifying to me that it can happen anytime, to anyone, anywhere," Geisler said.

One blood donor said he felt compelled to respond after he heard about the mass shootings over the weekend.

"We all have an obligation to help out anyone in need, and when I saw that people were in need I definitely felt like I needed to get down here and donate," Dakryn Richards said.

Carter BloodCare was able to send platelets to El Paso, but blood supply in North Texas remained critically low. Nearly 9,000 donors are needed to replenish it so there will be enough available to respond to the next tragedy.

"There is no substitute for what goes through your veins. We can't manufacture it, it truly has to come from every single person. So no matter how small you feel, you're playing a big part," said Keoni Holoman, public relations specialist for Carter BloodCare. "This is what saves, this is what prolongs life, and you have it -- so give it."

Every fan who donated at Monday night's game received a free ticket in exchange for their donation.