Baseball Coaches Share Special Bond in Rare Match-Up

In his 45th year, Lewisville High School baseball coach Mike Campbell marked another first in his career this season -- facing off against his son.
Mike Campbell's son Stephen is in his first year as head baseball coach at Irving High School. The pair faced-off for the first time on April 2 and Stephen, a former Fighting Farmer himself, knew what to expect in the district match up.
"The Farmers always play hard," Stephen said. "You're going to get their best effort."
The exchange at home plate before the start of the game was more special than normal -- both father and son said "good luck," but also "I love you."
At the end of the game the scoreboard showed Lewisville won 2-0, though in the end the real victory, maybe, was seeing your son achieve his dreams too.
Stephen, meanwhile, fought back tears while talking about his father's mark on Lewisville baseball. "That field is his legacy to Lewisville. I'm his number one fan, I always have been. This is just something to remember forever."
"He was going to be a head coach, I knew that. I just didn't know if we'd ever play each other," Mike said. "It's gotta be very rare."