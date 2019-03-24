Ball Kids Help TCU Men's Tennis Team

At college tennis matches, it is common to see players, a chair umpire, and nets. But not ball kids. TCU Men's Tennis is one of the few college programs in the country to have young tennis enthusiasts volunteering to help improve the flow of matches. (Published 20 minutes ago)

"Obviously we love the sport," said TCU Men's Tennis head coach David Roditi, "It's a lifetime sport and it's just another way of getting them involved and what better than being in the middle of the action."

TCU is one of the few college tennis programs in the country to have young tennis enthusiasts volunteering to help improve the flow of matches.

"The key to being a good ball kid is very simple," according to Christina Allen. TCU Men's Tennis Ball Kid Coordinator adding, "It's just being attentive, watching the ball, paying attention to the needs of the players."

Emma Allen and Diego Rivera love the experience, even if it can be a little dangerous.

"I like to be up close to the players," said Rivera, "I just like the adrenaline and you know, just try not to get hit."

Allen adding, "I have been hit in the leg before and it hurt but I mean it went away but it is a little bit scary."

A little bit scary, but also rewarding. The experience creating memories that could last a lifetime.

Roditi, who was a ball kid when he was younger, said, "I got to be a ball kid for (former Wimbledon Champion) Boris Becker when I was eleven years old and that was a huge motivation for me."

So one day, don't be surprised if these ball kids are the ones blasting serves and celebrating big wins at the college level.

But for now, their victory is knowing they earned a well-deserved break after doing their important work on the court.