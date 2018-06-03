Back-to-Back Homers Send Dallas Baptist Past Southern Miss - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Back-to-Back Homers Send Dallas Baptist Past Southern Miss

The Patriots have to beat Arkansas twice to advance

By Associated Press

Published 2 hours ago

    DBU Athletics
    Dallas Baptist University baseball at Horner Ballpark

    Garrett Wolforth and Tim Millard hit back-to-back homers in the fifth inning to break open the game, and Dallas Baptist went on to beat Southern Mississippi 9-4 in an elimination game in the NCAA Tournament Fayetteville Regional on Sunday.

    The win sent Dallas Baptist (42-20) to the regional final against Arkansas. The Patriots would have to beat the Razorbacks on Sunday night and again Monday to move to a super regional.

    Dallas Baptist led 4-2 with two outs in the fifth when Jameson Hannah doubled and Trent Driver hit Jimmy Glowenke with a pitch. Wolforth followed with a three-run homer to right, and three pitches later Millard homered to left to make it 8-4.

    Luke Eldred (7-3) pitched eight innings for the Patriots, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks. He struck out seven.

    Walker Powell (7-3) took the loss for the Golden Eagles (44-18).

