Baby Giraffe, Witten, to Debut at Dallas Zoo Monday

Just weeks after one famous Witten in Dallas retired, another one will debut.

A three-week-old giraffe calf named Witten, in honor of recently retired Cowboys tight end Jason Witten, will make his first public appearance Monday at 10:15 a.m., the Dallas Zoo announced Saturday.

His debut will come in the giraffe feeding yard.

Witten was born on April 25, and was standing, walking and nursing less than 45 minutes after birth. He is the second calf for his mother, Chrystal.

Survivor of Santa Fe HS Shooting: 'I Was Scared for My Life'

Dakota Shrader, a student from Santa Fe High School, describes what happened when shots were fired during her morning history class. Multiple people died during the shooting. (Published Friday, May 18, 2018)

Chrystal and other members of the herd will join Witten for his debut, with more regular appearances to follow as the calf acclimates to the herd.