Johnny Manziel Misdemeanor Assault Charge Dismissed - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
    Prosecutors in Dallas have dismissed a 2016 misdemeanor domestic assault charge against Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Johnny Manziel.

    The Dallas County District Attorney's Office on Wednesday confirmed Manziel successfully completed requirements of a court agreement that included taking an anger management course and participating in the NFL's substance abuse program.

    The 24-year-old Manziel also had to stay away from Colleen Crowley, who accused him of hitting and threatening her during a January 2016 night out. The case was dismissed Nov. 22.

    Cleveland chose Manziel 22nd overall in the 2014 draft. The Browns cut him in March 2016 after two seasons of inconsistent play and off-the-field issues about the former Texas A&M star's partying and drinking.

    Manziel has suggested in interviews that he hopes to maintain a career in sports.

    Published 2 hours ago

