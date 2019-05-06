As Fill-In Radio Host, Irvin Asks Jerry About Dak, Garrett

Dallas Cowboys Hall of Fame owner Jerry Jones made a call into the Rich Eisen show Monday. Eisen was out and former Cowboys legend and Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin sat in to host the show.

Jones and Irving discussed a number of topics, including his thoughts on the long-term future of quarterback Dak Prescott. The club has been adamant that Prescott will receive a contract extension as he enters the final year of his rookie deal.

Jones told Irvin, "We're sold on Dak" and Jones can see "real upside in Dak."

When asked about Garrett's future, Jones stated that Garrett is an outstanding coach and a valued member of the organization whose future will be reevaluated later this season.

Garrett has yet to make the playoffs in consecutive seasons. Dallas won the NFC East in 2018. Jones will need to see a repeat performance, and more than a trip to the NFC Divisional round.