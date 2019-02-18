Arlington's Texas Rangers Golf Club Opens This Week

After a $24 million total renovation, Arlington's Chester Ditto Golf Course is reborn Monday the Texas Rangers Golf Club, the only Major League Baseball-branded golf course in the world.
The 18-hole, 7,010-yard course is all new with rebuilt routing, designed by golf course architect and Arlington native John Colligan. With a course rating of 73.7 and a slope rating of 132, the Par 72 course is challenging.
In addition to the new layout, the course includes improved turf, new water features, cart paths and new bunkering and a new fleet of GPS-enabled golf carts to help players make better club selections from anywhere on the course.
The club's practice area has been expanded to 23 acres and includes a double-ended range, a practice hole and two short-game areas.
A new clubhouse is still under construction and will be open in early 2020. It'll have a new full-service restaurant and bar, with service on a patio overlooking the course, pro shop and locker rooms. A temporary clubhouse is available with a fully-stocked pro shop, some food and beverages and restrooms.
Arlington residents will receive a 20 percent discount on posted daily rates; all golfers age 62 and over will receive further discounts. Golfers who join the city's frequent player program can save additional fees.
Online: Texas Rangers Golf Club