Arlington's Texas Rangers Golf Club Opens This Week

After a $24 million total renovation, Arlington's Chester Ditto Golf Course is reborn Monday the Texas Rangers Golf Club, the only Major League Baseball-branded golf course in the world.

The 18-hole, 7,010-yard course is all new with rebuilt routing, designed by golf course architect and Arlington native John Colligan. With a course rating of 73.7 and a slope rating of 132, the Par 72 course is challenging.

In addition to the new layout, the course includes improved turf, new water features, cart paths and new bunkering and a new fleet of GPS-enabled golf carts to help players make better club selections from anywhere on the course.

The club's practice area has been expanded to 23 acres and includes a double-ended range, a practice hole and two short-game areas.

A new clubhouse is still under construction and will be open in early 2020. It'll have a new full-service restaurant and bar, with service on a patio overlooking the course, pro shop and locker rooms. A temporary clubhouse is available with a fully-stocked pro shop, some food and beverages and restrooms.

Arlington residents will receive a 20 percent discount on posted daily rates; all golfers age 62 and over will receive further discounts. Golfers who join the city's frequent player program can save additional fees.

Course map shows the layout of the new Texas Rangers Golf Club, opening in February 2019.

Photo credit: City of Arlington

Online: Texas Rangers Golf Club