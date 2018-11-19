Arlington's New Esports Stadium Opens This Weekend

At 100,000 square feet, Arlington's new Esports Stadium is the largest gaming venue in the country. The city's mayor hopes it will boost jobs and lure new talent to the area. (Published 2 hours ago)

Arlington hopes to cash in on the growing billion-dollar world of esports by opening the nation's largest gaming venue, located in the city's sports hub. Esports Stadium Arlington is in the existing Arlington Convention Center on Ballpark Way.

The stadium will host its first international competition with its grand opening this weekend. The 100,000-square-foot venue can hold anywhere from 250 to 2,500 people. It has several gaming stations and an 85-foot LED wall.

Because of its proximity to DFW International Airport, Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams called it the most accessible esports venue in the world.

"This new venue provides us with the opportunity to create jobs, and I can't wait to see the positive impact these esports events will have on tourism," he said.

In addition to tournaments, it will be open to the public daily.