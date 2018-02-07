Thousands of high school athletes in North Texas signed letters of intent Wednesday to commit to playing sports at the collegiate level. At Seguin High School in Arlington, Jorge Barerra started playing high school football his senior year -- and now it's a big part of his college plans too. (Published Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018)

Jorge Barrera always dreamed he'd be one of the lucky ones, signing a letter of intent on National Signing Day and faxing it to the university where he'd get to continue his academic and athletic careers.

He couldn't help but smile Wednesday when that dream became reality -- not only because he was finally experiencing it, but because the letter he signed was for a sport he never thought he'd be playing in college.

"I always played baseball," said Barrera, who is a senior at Seguin High School in Arlington. "I've played it my whole life. I thought, 'I'm gonna pay attention to baseball. I can do something with baseball.'"

Because baseball is a springtime sport, Barrera did marching band to keep himself busy in the fall. He liked it -- but he was never completely satisfied with sitting in the stands on Friday nights.



"I was like, 'Man, I want to be part of that,'" said Barrera.

He'd dabbled in football growing up, but walked away from the sport his freshman year so he could give baseball his full attention.

Going into his senior year, he realized he had one last opportunity to get back on the football field -- so he decided to try out for the team.

Not only did he make it, he quickly became the Cougars' starting quarterback.

"It was a blessing," said Barrera. "To be the quarterback -- you're the guy. Everyone knows who you are. You have the ball every play. And I wanted to be good at it. I didn't want to be some mediocre guy. If you're gonna do something, why not be the best? So I just kept striving and learning and improving everyday at practice."



With just one full season of high school football under his belt, Barrera caught the attention of Henderson State University, which is located in Arkansas. They offered him a full-ride scholarship to come play football for them.

"All glory to God and my coaching staff," said Barrera. "They helped me out. It was a big relief because, before, I was like, man, I don't know how I'm going to pay for college. I might have to take out a loan. Now it's just a blessing that I can go have fun and keep playing the game I love."

As if he and his family didn't have enough to celebrate -- by earning that scholarship, Barrera will become just the second member of his family to go to college.

His older sister was the first. He said it's always been important to him to follow in her footsteps.

"My sister paved the way for me, she showed me how to get things done," said Barrera. "I really admire her. I look at her and I'm like, 'That's who I want to be.'"

He's not entirely sure what he wants to major in, but said criminal justice may be a possibility.

