Arlington Reveals Rangers 'Going to the Show' Statue

The photo (left) showing the moment that inspired the statue "Going to the Show," (right) capturing the moment in 2010 when Rangers pitcher Neftali Feliz and catcher Bengie Molina embraced after the team's Game 6 ALCS win that sent the team to the World Series for the first time.

A statue commissioned by the city of Arlington will forever remind Texas Rangers fans of the elation surrounding the team's first World Series berth.

The scene was Rangers Ballpark in Arlington. The top of the ninth, two out and former Rangers infielder Alex Rodriguez was up for the Yankees. The Rangers were up 6-1 and stalwart closer Neftali Feliz was on the mound. Feliz's fourth pitch, a 1-2 offering that caused A-Rod to buckle at the knee, resulted in a called strike that closed the door on the Yanks and sent the Rangers to their first World Series.

Feliz and catcher Bengie Molina met between the mound and home plate, jumped and hugged -- a moment now forever captured in art.

The statue, dubbed "Going to the Show," was unveiled outside the under construction Globe Life Field on Tuesday morning. Molina joined city leaders and ballpark PA announcer Chuck Morgan in the unveiling ceremony.

"The project is a dream that has now been fully realized after the Arlington Convention and Visitors Bureau assisted the City of Arlington in creating a master plan concept to memorialize Entertainment District events with a sculpture trail in 2011," the city said in a news release Tuesday. "As part of that initiative, the City commissioned an artist, Harry Weber, to develop a sculpture depicting a realistic portrayal of pitcher Neftali Feliz and catcher Bengie Molina embracing following the final out of Game 6 of the 2010 American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees at Globe Life Park in Arlington."

Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams said the statue celebrates the first time the Rangers made it to the World Series and said city leaders were extremely proud of the artist's work.

"Our residents can now remember and appreciate this important moment in Rangers history that happened right here in their hometown," Williams said.

The statue will be permanently installed in a new plaza between the new ballpark, Globe Life Field, and the Texas Live! entertainment complex. The North Plaza, which will be the north entrance to Globe Life Field, will open to the public with the opening of Texas Live! on Thursday, Aug. 9.

"The Rangers want to thank the City of Arlington and its Parks and Recreation Board for taking the lead on this statue project," said Rangers Executive Vice President of Business Operations Rob Matwick. "Harry Weber has done an outstanding job of depicting one of the most iconic moments in the history of the Texas Rangers. Going to the Show will be a great addition to the North Plaza and will be enjoyed by millions of visitors for years to come."

