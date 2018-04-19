Arlington ISD Helmet Art to Be Featured During NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for next week's NFL Draft, besides evaluating draft picks, they're decorating their war room, and asking for the public's help with choosing the art.

Seventh grade students from the Arlington Independent School District have created their own works of art on football helmets.

Ten options for the Cowboys war room decor on Thursday night are up for vote on Facebook.

The helmet with the most Likes by 10 a.m. Friday will get the coveted spot.

Former Dallas Cowboy DeMarcus Ware will sign all ten helmets for an NFL auction. You can bid on those next week.

The proceeds will go to future art programming in Arlington ISD.

This is all part of the stadium art program started in 2015. More than 13,500 Arlington Independent School District elementary students have visited AT&T Stadium and created artwork inspired by the Dallas Cowboys Art Collection housed at the venue.