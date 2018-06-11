Arlington Entertainment Venue Texas Live is Hiring - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Arlington Entertainment Venue Texas Live is Hiring

The future home of the new Rangers ballpark is looking for workers

By Julian Esparza

Published 53 minutes ago

    Joe Raedle/Getty Images, File
    This file photo shows a "Now Hiring" sign in a business window.

    Arlington's newest entertainment venue, Texas Live!, is looking for workers. Positions from entry level to management are available.

    Texas Live is a $250 million entertainment venue that, when completed, will house the new Texas Rangers ballpark, a hotel, restaurants, and meeting space.

    Texas Live! is hosting a job fair Wednesday, June 13 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. The job fair will take place inside 'All You Can Eat Porch' which is located at the top of the right field Home Run Porch. Guests may enter near the first base gate and follow the signs to the event. Free parking will be available on lots C and J.

    Pre-registration for the event is required. Click here for more information.

