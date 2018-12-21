Arlington Cementing Place in Global Sports Spotlight

The city of Arlington is quickly becoming the crown jewel of sports in Texas. (Published 5 minutes ago)

The city of Arlington is quickly becoming the crown jewel of sports in Texas.

“The great news is that there is not a sporting event outside of the Olympics that we can't host,” Arlington Sports Commission Executive Director Matt Wilson said. “You look at Super Bowls, Final Fours — all these great things we are capable and willing to host and that's what we are working towards.”

In the next two weeks, AT&T Stadium will host an estimated 250,000 people for the UIL High School Championship games and even more during college football’s semi-finals in the Cotton Bowl.

From the World Series and the NFL draft to Wresltemania, the city has, could or will host some of the biggest events in the sports world.

Obama Plays Santa for a Day at DC Hospital

Former President Barack Obama was Santa Claus for a day, surprising staff and patients at the Children's National hospital with a red cap and a big red sack. (Published Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018)

Sports fans will find AT&T Stadium, the new Texas Rangers stadium — set to open in 2020 — the former Globe Life Park — which will be home to a new XFL team — and the largest esports arena in North America all within walking distance of each other.

“This has been building for a long time and the credit goes to the citizens of Arlington who have consistently built great facilities – world class facilities,” Wilson said. “There have been no other cities that have what we have.”

Wilson said relationships formed during past events have helped leaders sell the Arlington to those looking for venues.

“We’ve have a great partnership with WWE with Wrestlemania and [the XFL] has strengthening that partnership,” Wilson said.

The city is now looking toward a future that could put the city on a global level.

“You look at things like FIFA World Cup in 2026 — we are very much in play for that and that is something that we are incredibly excited about,” Wilson said.

Getting Over 'Fortnite' Addiction