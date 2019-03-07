Argyle Baseball No.1 in the Nation

The Argyle Eagles are coming off one of the best seasons in Texas high school baseball history, 37-and-0, just the fifth team to finish a full baseball season undefeated in UIL history. (Published 16 minutes ago)

"There was a lot of pressure," said Argyle baseball coach Ricky Griffin.

"It was really hard to take the focus off the undefeated stuff and make sure the focus was on winning state championship. We ended up winning them all and that was something that was special at the end of the year, but certainly nothing we talked about throughout the year," said Griffin.

And that focus in 2018 resulted in Argyle being named national champions in some postseason polls, and now, with almost its full team back, the Eagles are ranked as high as number one in the nation in 2019 national high school baseball polls.

"Anything that can bring some recognition to our school and our kids is a positive thing, and we welcome it," said Griffin. "But we certainly don't focus on it."

They avoid focusing on things like rankings, to try to keep focusing on winning, something Griffin says is all part of the culture that's being built at Argyle.

"They all play at a high level, and they have big expectations for themselves."