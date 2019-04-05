April's Wingstop Scholar Athlete of Month: Jorden Melson

Mansfield Legacy High School senior Jorden Melson has always had high aspirations.

"When I was about six, my uncle was an officer at an Air Force base in San Antonio," said Jorden. "He took us there and we toured the base and we got to do a flight simulator and go up in a plane. That's when my love of planes really kicked off, and made me want to join the Air Force. Since then I've only gotten more and more interested."

Interest that motivated him to study, and a passion for flying that is only rivaled by his feelings for track and football – but mostly football, a love of the game that is shared by his father, Chris, who has also been his football coach at Mansfield Legacy.

"Growing up, it was always football," said Jorden. "I've been to every Legacy game since the school opened. It was a great thing and I wouldn't have wanted anyone else to be my coach."

"It was tough for me at first, because I was pretty tough on him," said Chris. "I think God taught me how to take care of my son and it made me a better coach for everyone else's son too. It's been great to watch him grow and develop."

And he's now developed into a wide receiver who will play college football at Mary-Hardin Baylor before enlisting in the Air Force, pursuing his dreams and doing the work required to accomplish his goals.

"Wingstop is really excited to find and recognize outstanding students like Jorden," said Wingstop franchise owner Rex Heckelman. "He's doing a great job not just in the classroom and on the field as well, and we're really excited to help him accomplish his future goals."