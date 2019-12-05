Antwaun Woods Arrested on Drug Charges, Tampering With Evidence - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Antwaun Woods Arrested on Drug Charges, Tampering With Evidence

By Eline de Bruijn

Published 36 minutes ago | Updated 25 minutes ago

    Frisco Police Department

    Dallas Cowboys tackle Antwaun Woods was arrested Tuesday night by Frisco police, facing drug charges and a tampering with evidence charge.

    Frisco police stopped him for a traffic violation Tuesday night.

    He was charged with possession of marijuana over 2 ounces and less than 4 ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence.

    He was booked into the Frisco city jail.

    NBC 5 reached out to the Dallas Cowboys and we have not received a statement.

    No other information was released.

