Dallas Cowboys tackle Antwaun Woods was arrested Tuesday night by Frisco police, facing drug charges and a tampering with evidence charge.

Frisco police stopped him for a traffic violation Tuesday night.

He was charged with possession of marijuana over 2 ounces and less than 4 ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence.

He was booked into the Frisco city jail.

NBC 5 reached out to the Dallas Cowboys and we have not received a statement.

No other information was released.