Anna Family Upset Over Plans to Demolish Baseball Field

An Anna family is asking the city to reconsider plans to demolished an old baseball field. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018)

It's been a landmark in the city of Anna for at least three decades, but soon a baseball field that some consider a relic could be gone.

The city wants to demolish Sherley Field and replace it with a historical site.

Some aren't happy about the proposed change.

"Extremely surprised and really disappointed," said Anna father Josh Gerving.

Gerving says he brings his three sons to practice at the field often.

It's located along the train tracks, in almost the exact spot where an old wooden train depot used to sit.

The depot, which dates back to the 1800s, still exists and is being temporarily stored on private property in town.

The structure is in disrepair, but the Anna Historical Society plans to restore it after it is placed on the property where Sherley Field currently sits.

The city plans to build a park around the depot. The goal, the city manager says, is to get more use out of the area on the far end of town.

The city approved the plans late last year.

The Gervings, and other families, are asking the city and the historical society to reconsider.

"I don't see any harm in that conversation," Gerving said. "The city of Anna is growing, and if anything, we need to be adding baseball fields and not taking them away."

The historical society tells NBC 5 the restoration should be completed by the end of 2018. It's unclear when the park will be finished.

Anna's city manager says newer ball fields will be available for people to use.

They say plans for the depot and park have been in the works for years.

The Gerving family says they first learned about them a few weeks ago.

