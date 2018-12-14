Dallas Cowboys Executive Vice President/Chief Brand Officer Charlotte Jones Anderson, Cowboys legend Michael Irvin and team mascot Rowdy joined 150 other volunteers Friday in distributing thousands of Christmas gifts to families taking part in the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program. (Published 2 hours ago)

The gifts were purchased by donors who "adopted" approximately 50,000 angels from one of the man Salvation Army's Angel Tree Christmas trees at area malls.

The gifts were then distributed to parents Friday so that they could be taken home and wrapped before the holiday.

"This is what it's all about. This is what we wake up and are so grateful for every day in our life that we have the ability to impact families and impact other people and to get a chance to actually meet the families that are going to come and benefit from all of this excitement," Jones said. "We are just so honored to be part of such a great family and such a great team like the Salvation Army."

JCPenney and the Cowboys also presented the Salvation Army with a $100,000 donation Friday. The money was raised through the sale of an exclusive team fleece sold in JCPenney stores -- $10 from each fleece went to the Salvation Army up to $100,000.

