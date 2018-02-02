Amid Super Bowl Fever, Norm Green Recalls Stars' Dallas Move

Football is on the minds of sports fans in Minnesota ahead of Super Bowl LII, but there is no mistaking the hockey connection between Dallas and Minneapolis. Norm Green, owner of the Minnesota North Stars, moved the team in the early 1990s that became known as the Dallas Stars. (Published 3 hours ago)

Football is on the minds of sports fans in Minnesota ahead of Super Bowl LII, but there is no mistaking the hockey connection between Dallas and... See More