'American Ninja Warrior' Coming Back to Dallas

The hit NBC show, "American Ninja Warrior", comes back to Dallas to tape episodes at Fair Park March 25 & 26. (Published 6 hours ago)

NBC's hit show "American Ninja Warrior" will soon be back for a tenth season and they're returning to Dallas for part of it.



Officials from the show confirmed on Wednesday that they will shoot episodes at Fair Park March 25 & 26.



To get tickets, click here.



This year, the show will introduce approximately 20 new obstacles to challenge the amazing athletes chosen to compete on the show.



The show will also record episodes in Los Angeles, Miami, Indianapolis, Philadelphia and Minneapolis before moving to the National Finals in Las Vegas.



The episodes will air this summer.



ANW first came to Dallas back in 2014. You may remember that NBC 5 Anchor Marc Fein tried out for the show on camera and tore his bicep, which required surgery. We think Marc will sit out this time.