Allen Coach Knew Kyler Murray Was 'Special' Before Heisman

After Kyler Murray’s Heisman Trophy win this weekend, staff at Allen High School reflect back on his legendary high school career.

"He's a once in a lifetime guy, no doubt. Once in a lifetime," said Cory Cain, defensive coordinator at Allen High School.

Cain said he first started working with Murray after he came to the school as a sophomore joining the team as a backup quarterback.

"When he got here he was a guy that didn’t say a lot, but when he played you knew he was special," he said.

Murray quickly became an Allen standout and was part of three state championship-winning teams while at the school.

"When he started, we never lost," said Cain.

On Saturday, students and staff watched as Murray won the Heisman trophy.

"It was emotional. You can't help but feel so proud of that guy and what he's done," said Cain.

"I wasn't even surprised. I knew he was going to win," said Maurice Perkins, who is currently playing on the school’s football team.

Around the school, Murray has become a legendary athlete to many.

"It’s huge for the school. The sense of pride is overwhelming," said Cain.