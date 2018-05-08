A rendering of the entryway of Troy's was released Monday. The restaurant is set to open later in the summer.

No matter where in the country he is broadcasting an NFL game, Troy Aikman will have a presence near the Dallas Cowboys.

The former Dallas quarterback announced plans Monday for a restaurant called Troy's in the new Texas Live! development during a media tour of the site.

Texas Live! is located between AT&T Stadium and Globe Life Park in Arlington.

Aikman's restaurant will be inspired by beer halls from across the state and feature an indoor/outdoor stage, according to a press release.

The NFL Hall of Famer said he was intimately involved in the development of the restaurant, including the selection of its space within Texas Live!, the decor and the food.

"Some of the menu items are going to be some of my favorites, there will be some healthy options," Aikman said. "Gourmet burgers is what primarily is going to drive this."

Troy's will open late this summer and be ready for football fans just in time for the season.

"You can't have a restaurant with my name on it and not have big screens to be able to watch games," Aikman said. "Especially games that I'm broadcasting."

Other bars and restaurants set to open in Texas Live! include PBR Country Bar, Revolver Brewing and Lockhart Smokehouse.