High School Tennis Player's Career Takes Off in Frisco

High school senior Braedon Ho's tennis-centered journey to near the top of the Texas rankings has been a challenging one.

"I mean, I'm a lot better than I was, but there have been a lot of ups and downs to it," Ho said. "They really helped me stay on my path."

That path included a permanent relocation from his home in Houston to North Texas, after his family's house and car were damaged by Hurricane Harvey.

"It rained and then it just didn't stop for like a week," Ho said. "Just constant rain. At first, it looked like it wasn't going to be that bad, but the flood just kept rising and rising."

Harvey arrived at the same time Braedon's family was considering allowing him to more seriously pursue tennis -- a major factor in their decision to move to Frisco. There, he could enroll at Lakes Tennis Academy and work with -- and during the move live with -- Lakes coach Dave Licker.

"He had very high goals and he wanted to be a more serious tennis player," Licker said. "I invest in players and kids. Helping kids out any way I can, that's why I like this job so much."

That investment in Braedon was a good one, as he now ranks as high as No. 3 in the state of Texas, and recently accomplished another major feat.

"I signed with Notre Dame six months ago," Ho said. "It's kind of a dream come true getting to play at a big, Division I school."

"He's played some of the best players in the world, and he's beaten them," Licker said. "He has a lot of potential. He's going to get a lot better in college being at Notre Dame. They're going to do a great job with him, and he's just all around a great kid."

A great kid, now with a tennis-centered journey, headed to South Bend fueled by the coaching he's receiving in Frisco, which only became a reality because of a tough time in Houston.

"They really helped me catch up and get where I needed to be," Ho said.