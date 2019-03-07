A dog owned by Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will remain in the custody of the Collin County Animal Shelter until a hearing is held to determine if it's a "dangerous dog" after biting a person in a Frisco neighborhood last week.

Prescott's dog was quarantined for 10 days following the incident -- the quarantine was lifted Thursday morning but the dog will remain in the custody of the animal shelter until the outcome of the hearing.

According to Frisco city statute, a "dangerous dog" is one who makes an unprovoked attack that causes injury and occurs in a place other than the enclosure in which the dog was being kept and that was reasonably certain to prevent the dog from leaving the enclosure on its own; or a "dangerous dog" is one who commits unprovoked acts in a place other than an enclosure in which the dog was being kept and that was reasonably certain to prevent the dog from leaving the enclosure on its own and those acts cause a person to reasonably believe that the dog will attack and cause bodily injury to that person.

A date for the hearing has not yet been confirmed.

According to our partners at The Dallas Morning News, "if the court rules that the dog is dangerous, it must be registered with animal control and kept on a leash when outside of its enclosure, and Prescott must obtain liability insurance for it or show the ability to cover at least $100,000 in damages from a potential attack. The court also could rule that the dog be euthanized if it determines that it caused serious bodily injury" [to the victim].

The incident happened at about 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25, when a Frisco resident noticed two loose dogs fighting with another dog through a fence near the intersection of Princess Caroline Court and Hilton Head Lane.

When the person tried to separate the dogs, police said one of the dogs bit the resident. Paramedics transported that resident to an area hospital with injuries that were not considered life threatening.

After police located and caught both dogs, they learned the dogs' owner was Prescott, who was not home when the dogs escaped through an "unsecured door" at the player's home.

Frisco Animal Services took the dog that bit the person to the Collin County Animal Shelter, where it will be quarantined for 10 days, police said. The second dog was returned to Prescott's home.

Police said a loose dog offense is a Class C misdemeanor and could carry a fine of up to $500.

The Dallas Cowboys have not commented on the incident.