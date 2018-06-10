Admiration is a Two-Way Street for Rangers, Iraq War Veteran

Thursday night the Texas Rangers hosted the Houston Astros in a June regular season game that didn't stand out to most baseball fans.

But for one Rangers fan, it was a special night.

Victoria Hare is an Iraq War veteran and a huge Rangers fan. She was back in Texas before she returns to the Middle East for a second tour of duty.

During her first tour, she had the opportunity to fly an American flag in a helicopter combat mission in honor of anyone she wanted to honor. She chose the Rangers.

Following the mission, she contacted me to see if I could get the flag to Rangers manager Jeff Banister. When Banister heard the story, he wanted to set up a meeting with Hare so he could receive the flag in person.

Hare not only met Banister to present the flag, but met the whole team. She also received a custom jersey, an autographed baseball and was recognized on the videoboard during the game.