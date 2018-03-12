Acquiring Earl Thomas Would Catapult Cowboys to Top of NFC

Jerry Jones says he wants Dez Bryant back in 2018. NBC 5 Sports Director Newy Scruggs and Cowboys Insider Jacques Taylor break down what Jones is really saying. (Published Monday, March 5, 2018)

Seattle has made Earl Thomas available. Before the start of training camp, the Cowboys need to acquire him.

Now.

Do that, and the Cowboys will end their 22-year drought without a trip to the NFC Championship game.

The 28-year-old Thomas is the game's best free safety, a playmaker and a leader. And he wants to be here.

Remember, Thomas is the one who entered the Cowboys' locker room after a December win and implored coach Jason Garrett to "Come get me."

Thomas has 25 career interceptions and five fumbles recoveries in his eight-year career, and he comes at a modest price of $8.5 million over the next two seasons. Just so you know, the top three linebackers and seven defensive backs expected to play for the Cowboys in 2018 have combined for 27 interceptions and six fumble recoveries in a total of 27 seasons.

Thomas catapults the Cowboys into the NFC Championship game because he'd give coordinator Rod Marinell's defense playmakers on all three levels for the first time since Marinelli arrived in 2014.

DeMarcus Lawrence finished second in the NFL with 14.5 sacks and defensive tackle David Irving had seven sacks in eight games and is as disruptive a player as you'll find. When healthy, Sean Lee remains on the of the game's best linebackers and Thomas' has been a playmaker since he was the 14th player taken in the 2010 draft.

In the games, Ezekiel Elliott has played, the Cowboys' offense has been good enough to win most weeks.

In 25 games with Elliott, the Cowboys have gone 18-7, while averaging 26.5 points and 380.9 points per game. Last year, that would've been good for fifth in the NFL in points and third in yards.

The problem Garrett's Cowboys have had on defense have always been considerably more pronounced than their offensive issues.

Acquiring Thomas would solve those problems.

No one said it would be cheap. No one said it would easy. Seattle wants a king's ransom. And Thomas wants the last years for the four-year, $40 million deal he signed in 2014 re-worked.

So what. Get it done.

The Los Angeles Rams traded a paid of Jordans to Denver for five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Aqib Talib and received a pair back for pass-rusher Robert Quinn. Philadelphia gave Seattle a peanut butter sandwich and a spare receiver for defensive end Michael Bennett.

Seattle can want a booty fit for king all it wants and that doesn't mean the Seahawks are going to get it.

The Legion of Boom is kaput. The Seahawks have gotten rid of Bennett and cornerbacks Richard Sherman and Jeremy Lane. It will come as no surprise if safety Kam Chancellor and defensive end Cliff Avril are jettisoned before the start of training camp, in part, because of injuries they received at the end of last season.

The Seahawks are building around quarterback Russell Wilson. They don't have picks in the second or third round. Dallas has 10 draft picks - two in the fourth, fifth and sixth rounds - this season. Perhaps it takes a third this season and a second or third next season.

Maybe, the Cowboys have to kick in Xavier Woods or Byron Jones to make Seattle acquiesce.

Who cares? You gotta give to get. Just get it done.

Thomas has spent his entire career playing for Kris Richard, the Cowboys' new defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator. He was a defensive assistant in 2010, Seattle's defensive backs coach from 2011-2014 before being named coordinator.

Thomas' transition to the Cowboys' scheme would be seamless. And with a secondary full of youngsters, is there anyone you'd rather have getting everybody gets lined up properly than Thomas?

He'd also give the Cowboys a player with championship pedigree. Thomas has played in two Super Bowls and 12 playoff games; Jason Witten has played in eight playoffs games in his 15-year career.

The Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl last season, and they've already made moves such as adding Bennett and trading receiver Torrey Smith to get better. The Los Angeles Rams have made a flurry of moves and the addition of cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Talib give them the NFL's best secondary.

The Minnesota Vikings will improve if they sign quarterback Kirk Cousins as expected and Green Bay, Atlanta and New Orleans as long as they re-sign Drew Brees have quarterbacks that will place them near the top of the NFC.

The Cowboys are lying to themselves if they believe relying on the draft and free agents found at Dollar General will allow them to compete in a stacked NFC.

If Thomas wants a new contract, then give him one. Salary-cap space is a mirage. The Cowboys can do whatever they want with the cap to add whoever they want.

Dak Prescott is going to soon be making more than $20 million a year. Garrett is not guaranteed another year without a deep playoff run.

This franchise is at a crossroads. Adding Thomas ensures the Cowboys are headed in the right direction.