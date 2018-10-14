AT&T Stadium Reminds Tailgaters About Loud Music Policy

If you were outside AT&T Stadium on Sunday, you may have noticed it was a bit quieter in the tailgating sections. (Published 7 minutes ago)

If you were outside AT&T Stadium on Sunday, you may have noticed it was a bit quieter in the tailgating sections.

It's no secret Cowboys fans love to tailgate, often accompanied by loud music.

Some fans have even had their own disk jockeys or live bands perform for their tailgate parties.

However, amplified sound systems at loud levels are not allowed, according to stadium tailgating policy.

The policy isn't new.

Representatives from the stadium said the rules have been in place for some time.

However, security officials are cracking down on violators when it comes to all tailgating guidelines, including loud music.

Those who arrived at AT&T Stadium to tailgate prior to Sunday's game against Jacksonville received information about the policy.

Some fans noticed a big change Sunday.

"As fans we like it," Eddie Jaramillo said. "It gives us a chance to watch the game, listen to the commentators and watch the replay."

While most fans said they are okay with the rules, others have complained about the crackdown.