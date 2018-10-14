AT&T Stadium Reminds Tailgaters About Loud Music Policy - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x
Blue Star - Dallas-Fort Worth Dallas Cowboys Blog

Blue Star - Dallas-Fort Worth Dallas Cowboys Blog

THE CENTER OF THE DALLAS COWBOYS UNIVERSE

AT&T Stadium Reminds Tailgaters About Loud Music Policy

Stadium officials say the policy has been in place for some time

By Maria Guerrero

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    AT&T Stadium Reminds Tailgaters About Loud Music Policy

    If you were outside AT&T Stadium on Sunday, you may have noticed it was a bit quieter in the tailgating sections. (Published 7 minutes ago)

    If you were outside AT&T Stadium on Sunday, you may have noticed it was a bit quieter in the tailgating sections.

    It's no secret Cowboys fans love to tailgate, often accompanied by loud music.

    Some fans have even had their own disk jockeys or live bands perform for their tailgate parties.

    However, amplified sound systems at loud levels are not allowed, according to stadium tailgating policy.

    Rescuers Pull Leopard Out of 30-Foot Well in India

    [NATL] Rescuers Pull Leopard Out of 30-Foot Well in India

    A leopard was saved from drowning after local rescuers managed to pull it out of a 30-foot well in Maharashtra, India.

    (Published Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018)

    The policy isn't new.

    Representatives from the stadium said the rules have been in place for some time.

    However, security officials are cracking down on violators when it comes to all tailgating guidelines, including loud music.

    Those who arrived at AT&T Stadium to tailgate prior to Sunday's game against Jacksonville received information about the policy.

    Some fans noticed a big change Sunday.

    "As fans we like it," Eddie Jaramillo said. "It gives us a chance to watch the game, listen to the commentators and watch the replay."

    Teen's E-Farm Web Venture Helps Boost PR's Agriculture

    [NATL] Teen's E-Farm Web Venture Helps Boost Puerto Rico's Agriculture

    José Nolla Marrero, 17, created E-Farm to help farmers in Puerto Rico sell more of their products throughout the island. Development on Marrero's online tool came to a halt after Hurricane Maria. A year later, Marrero and the farmers are getting a second shot at making the island more sustainable.

    (Published Friday, Oct. 12, 2018)

    While most fans said they are okay with the rules, others have complained about the crackdown.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices