AT&T Stadium, AAC Passed Over as Final Four Hosts

The Final Four is headed back to Houston, Phoenix, San Antonio and Indianapolis, but not Dallas, the NCAA says.



The NCAA announced the sites for 2023-2026 on Monday, with all four cities recently hosting the finale of the NCAA Tournament.

Houston, site of Villanova's last-second win over North Carolina in 2016, will host the Final Four in 2023. Phoenix will get the Final Four for the second time in 2024 after hosting in 2017.

San Antonio, site of this year's Final Four, will host in 2025 and Indianapolis will be the host city in 2026, along with 2021. Indianapolis has hosted the Final Four five times, including in 2015.

North Texas has hosted the men's Final four only once, at Arlington's AT&T Stadium in 2014. American Airlines Center hosted the women's Final Four in 2017.

The AAC hosted the men's opening rounds this year and will do so again in 2018. In 2022, the opening rounds will be held Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, a facility still under construciton.

Final Four Locations