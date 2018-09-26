AP Texas High School Football Top 10 Schedule, Sept. 27-29, 2018 - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas

AP Texas High School Football Top 10 Schedule, Sept. 27-29, 2018

Published 3 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    AP Texas High School Football Top 10 Schedule, Sept. 27-29, 2018
    Getty Images
    File photo

    Schedule and results for the teams ranked in The Associated Press Texas high school football poll, Sept. 27-29.

    Class 6A
    1. Allen (4-0) at McKinney, Friday
    2. Lake Travis (3-0) at Austin High, Friday
    3. Galena Park North Shore (3-0) at La Porte, Friday
    4. Cypress Fairbanks (4-0) idle.
    5. Converse Judson (3-0) at San Marcos, Friday
    6. Longview (4-0) at Rockwall, Friday
    7. Duncanville (3-0) vs. Richardson Berkner, Friday
    8. Southlake Carroll (3-0) at Keller, Friday
    9. Katy (3-1) idle.
    10. Austin Westlake (3-1) at Kyle Lehman, Friday

    Class 5A
    1. Aledo (3-0) vs. Everman, Friday
    2. Dallas Highland Park (4-0) vs. Dallas Wilson, Friday
    3. Denton Ryan (3-0) vs. Denton, Friday
    4. Lufkin (2-1) vs. Willis, Friday
    5. Fort Bend Marshall (4-0) vs. Houston Sterling, Saturday
    6. College Station (3-0) vs. Conroe Caney Creek, Friday
    7. Frisco Lone Star (2-1) at Little Elm, Friday
    8. A&M Consolidated (3-0) vs. Huntsville, Friday
    9. Angleton (3-0) at Alvin Shadow Creek, Friday
    10. Crosby (3-0) at Vidor, Friday

    Class 4A
    1. Carthage (4-0) idle.
    2. Argyle (3-0) at Texarkana Liberty-Eylau, Friday
    3. Midlothian Heritage (4-0) vs. Waco La Vega, Friday
    4. Liberty Hill (3-1) idle.
    5. Giddings (4-0) vs. Geronimo Navarro, Friday
    6. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (3-1) vs. Tyler Chapel Hill, Friday
    7. Waco La Vega (2-2) at Midlothian Heritage, Friday
    8. Cuero (3-1) at Wharton, Friday
    9. Stephenville (2-2) vs. Georgetown, Friday
    10. Melissa (3-1) at Paris, Friday

    Class 3A
    1. Newton (3-0) vs. Gilmer, Friday
    2. Goliad (4-0) vs. Shiner, Friday
    3. Canadian (4-0) at Grapevine Faith, Friday
    4. Gunter (4-0) vs. Nocona, Friday
    5. Childress (4-0) idle.
    6. Rockdale (3-1) idle.
    7. New London West Rusk (4-0) vs. Mineola, Friday
    8. Brock (3-1) vs. Pilot Point, Friday
    9. Gladewater (4-0) at Winnsboro, Friday
    10. Lexington (2-1) at Caldwell, Friday

    Class 2A
    1. Mason (4-0) vs. Comanche, Friday
    2. Shiner (4-0) at Goliad, Friday
    3. Wellington (4-0) vs. Panhandle, Friday
    4. Muenster (4-0) vs. Valley View, Friday
    5. Refugio (3-1) vs. Mart, Friday
    6. Mart (3-1) at Refugio, Friday
    7. New Deal (4-0) idle.
    8. Falls City (4-0) vs. Nixon-Smiley, Friday
    9. Price Carlisle (4-0) at Simms Bowie, Friday
    10. Stamford (4-0) vs. De Leon, Friday

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices