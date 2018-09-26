Schedule and results for the teams ranked in The Associated Press Texas high school football poll, Sept. 27-29.
Class 6A
1. Allen (4-0) at McKinney, Friday
2. Lake Travis (3-0) at Austin High, Friday
3. Galena Park North Shore (3-0) at La Porte, Friday
4. Cypress Fairbanks (4-0) idle.
5. Converse Judson (3-0) at San Marcos, Friday
6. Longview (4-0) at Rockwall, Friday
7. Duncanville (3-0) vs. Richardson Berkner, Friday
8. Southlake Carroll (3-0) at Keller, Friday
9. Katy (3-1) idle.
10. Austin Westlake (3-1) at Kyle Lehman, Friday
Class 5A
1. Aledo (3-0) vs. Everman, Friday
2. Dallas Highland Park (4-0) vs. Dallas Wilson, Friday
3. Denton Ryan (3-0) vs. Denton, Friday
4. Lufkin (2-1) vs. Willis, Friday
5. Fort Bend Marshall (4-0) vs. Houston Sterling, Saturday
6. College Station (3-0) vs. Conroe Caney Creek, Friday
7. Frisco Lone Star (2-1) at Little Elm, Friday
8. A&M Consolidated (3-0) vs. Huntsville, Friday
9. Angleton (3-0) at Alvin Shadow Creek, Friday
10. Crosby (3-0) at Vidor, Friday
Class 4A
1. Carthage (4-0) idle.
2. Argyle (3-0) at Texarkana Liberty-Eylau, Friday
3. Midlothian Heritage (4-0) vs. Waco La Vega, Friday
4. Liberty Hill (3-1) idle.
5. Giddings (4-0) vs. Geronimo Navarro, Friday
6. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (3-1) vs. Tyler Chapel Hill, Friday
7. Waco La Vega (2-2) at Midlothian Heritage, Friday
8. Cuero (3-1) at Wharton, Friday
9. Stephenville (2-2) vs. Georgetown, Friday
10. Melissa (3-1) at Paris, Friday
Class 3A
1. Newton (3-0) vs. Gilmer, Friday
2. Goliad (4-0) vs. Shiner, Friday
3. Canadian (4-0) at Grapevine Faith, Friday
4. Gunter (4-0) vs. Nocona, Friday
5. Childress (4-0) idle.
6. Rockdale (3-1) idle.
7. New London West Rusk (4-0) vs. Mineola, Friday
8. Brock (3-1) vs. Pilot Point, Friday
9. Gladewater (4-0) at Winnsboro, Friday
10. Lexington (2-1) at Caldwell, Friday
Class 2A
1. Mason (4-0) vs. Comanche, Friday
2. Shiner (4-0) at Goliad, Friday
3. Wellington (4-0) vs. Panhandle, Friday
4. Muenster (4-0) vs. Valley View, Friday
5. Refugio (3-1) vs. Mart, Friday
6. Mart (3-1) at Refugio, Friday
7. New Deal (4-0) idle.
8. Falls City (4-0) vs. Nixon-Smiley, Friday
9. Price Carlisle (4-0) at Simms Bowie, Friday
10. Stamford (4-0) vs. De Leon, Friday