Schedule and results for the teams ranked in The Associated Press Texas high school football poll, Sept. 27-29.

Class 6A

1. Allen (4-0) at McKinney, Friday

2. Lake Travis (3-0) at Austin High, Friday

3. Galena Park North Shore (3-0) at La Porte, Friday

4. Cypress Fairbanks (4-0) idle.

5. Converse Judson (3-0) at San Marcos, Friday

6. Longview (4-0) at Rockwall, Friday

7. Duncanville (3-0) vs. Richardson Berkner, Friday

8. Southlake Carroll (3-0) at Keller, Friday

9. Katy (3-1) idle.

10. Austin Westlake (3-1) at Kyle Lehman, Friday

Class 5A

1. Aledo (3-0) vs. Everman, Friday

2. Dallas Highland Park (4-0) vs. Dallas Wilson, Friday

3. Denton Ryan (3-0) vs. Denton, Friday

4. Lufkin (2-1) vs. Willis, Friday

5. Fort Bend Marshall (4-0) vs. Houston Sterling, Saturday

6. College Station (3-0) vs. Conroe Caney Creek, Friday

7. Frisco Lone Star (2-1) at Little Elm, Friday

8. A&M Consolidated (3-0) vs. Huntsville, Friday

9. Angleton (3-0) at Alvin Shadow Creek, Friday

10. Crosby (3-0) at Vidor, Friday

Class 4A

1. Carthage (4-0) idle.

2. Argyle (3-0) at Texarkana Liberty-Eylau, Friday

3. Midlothian Heritage (4-0) vs. Waco La Vega, Friday

4. Liberty Hill (3-1) idle.

5. Giddings (4-0) vs. Geronimo Navarro, Friday

6. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (3-1) vs. Tyler Chapel Hill, Friday

7. Waco La Vega (2-2) at Midlothian Heritage, Friday

8. Cuero (3-1) at Wharton, Friday

9. Stephenville (2-2) vs. Georgetown, Friday

10. Melissa (3-1) at Paris, Friday

Class 3A

1. Newton (3-0) vs. Gilmer, Friday

2. Goliad (4-0) vs. Shiner, Friday

3. Canadian (4-0) at Grapevine Faith, Friday

4. Gunter (4-0) vs. Nocona, Friday

5. Childress (4-0) idle.

6. Rockdale (3-1) idle.

7. New London West Rusk (4-0) vs. Mineola, Friday

8. Brock (3-1) vs. Pilot Point, Friday

9. Gladewater (4-0) at Winnsboro, Friday

10. Lexington (2-1) at Caldwell, Friday

Class 2A

1. Mason (4-0) vs. Comanche, Friday

2. Shiner (4-0) at Goliad, Friday

3. Wellington (4-0) vs. Panhandle, Friday

4. Muenster (4-0) vs. Valley View, Friday

5. Refugio (3-1) vs. Mart, Friday

6. Mart (3-1) at Refugio, Friday

7. New Deal (4-0) idle.

8. Falls City (4-0) vs. Nixon-Smiley, Friday

9. Price Carlisle (4-0) at Simms Bowie, Friday

10. Stamford (4-0) vs. De Leon, Friday