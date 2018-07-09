AAU Game Results in Player-Referee Brawl - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

AAU Game Results in Player-Referee Brawl

By Charles Nichelson

Published 23 minutes ago | Updated 17 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    AAU Game Results in Player-Referee Brawl
    AP
    College Basketball going into the hoop.

    Over the weekend a game between the Houston Raptors and Chicago's R.A.W. Athletics, two AAU basketball teams competing in a suburb of Atlanta, was interrupted when the Chicago team and some of the referees got into a scuffle.

    While the video shows players hitting a referee as he lays on the court, the team's coach, Howard Martin, posted a social media message accusing the referees of initiating the conflict.

    11 Alive, the NBC-station in Atlanta, reports the host-facility is working with authorities to get to the bottom of the incident.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices