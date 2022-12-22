7 Dallas Cowboys Earn Pro Bowl Honors

Seven members of America's Team are being invited to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

The list of Dallas Cowboys representing the team in Las Vegas includes three from the offense, three from defense and one from special teams. The players selected for the honor are Zack Martin, CeeDee Lamb, Tony Pollard, DeMarcus Lawrence, Trevon Diggs, Micah Parsons and rookie KaVontae Turpin.

Martin, Diggs, Parsons and Turpin were all listed as starters for the game. It's the first trip to the Pro Bowl for both Pollard and Turpin.

Pro Bowl selections are determined by fans, players and coaches, with each group's vote counting one-third toward deciding the rosters.

The game, which is now a flag football game, will be held on Sunday, Feb. 5 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The coaching staff for the NFC includes former Dallas Cowboys DeMarcus Ware as the team's defensive coordinator.

More details are included below from the team.

From the offense, Zack Martin (eighth) was named a starter, while CeeDee Lamb (second) and Tony Pollard (first) both earned a spot on the NFC roster. Martin's eight selections tie him for the sixth-most by a Cowboy, tie him with Tyron Smith for the second-most by a Dallas offensive lineman and are one behind Larry Allen (nine) for the most by a Cowboys guard.



Representing the Dallas defense is DeMarcus Lawrence (third selection), along with Trevon Diggs and Micah Parsons - both selected as starters for their second consecutive years. Diggs earned his second straight Pro Bowl selection, becoming the first Cowboys cornerback since Deion Sanders (1996-99) to make it in consecutive years. Parsons is the seventh player in franchise history to make the Pro Bowl in each of his first two NFL seasons, and just the third defensive player overall, along with Everson Walls (1981-82) and Mel Renfro (1964-65).



Rounding out the Cowboys Pro Bowl roster is first-time selection KaVontae Turpin, who becomes just the seventh Dallas Cowboys rookie to earn a spot on the all-star roster since 2000 and the 13th overall. Turpin earned a spot as the NFC's return specialist and becomes the 12th different Dallas Cowboys special teamer (13th appearance), fourth non-kicker and first designated return specialist to earn the honor.