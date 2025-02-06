66-year-old ball boy steals the show at Dallas open

The Dallas Open is in full swing at The Star in Frisco, and one of its ball boys is proving that passion has no age limit.

At 66 years old, Tony Downer volunteers at tennis tournaments nationwide, sprinting after tennis balls and keeping matches running smoothly. After retiring, he started working as a ball kid at the U.S. Open in 2016 and has been going strong ever since.

“There are world-class tennis players, and it’s a remarkable facility,” Downer said, at the Dallas Open.

He believes he has the best view on the court.

“Just got off court dealing with two of the top 50 players in the world,” Downer said. “I appreciate how fast they move, how hard they hit the ball. No matter what they paid and these people right here paid good money, I’ve got a better perspective.”

The role of a ball kid is typically filled by teenagers, but Downer’s dedication has made him a staple at tournaments across the country.

“What we want to do is be invisible—get the balls where they need to be, on time, without drawing attention, without causing delay in the match,” he said.

Jim Moortgat, the ball kid coordinator, admitted he was surprised when he first received Downer’s application.

“You have to be at least 12,” Moortgat said. “Good thing they don’t set an upper limit—Downer is 66.”

Moortgat recalled the moment he realized Downer wasn’t just another volunteer.

“I got an email saying, ‘Hey, I’m Tony Downer. I’d like to be a ball kid. And by the way, I’m this old,’” Moortgat said. “I asked Peter, ‘Do you know this guy?’ He goes, ‘Yeah, he’s a ball kid.’ I said, ‘He’s a ball kid?’”

Despite the physical demands of the role, Downer keeps up with his younger counterparts.

“People say age is just a number,” he said. “It helps to have orthopedic support—I’m dealing with a titanium hip. Last night, I took a couple of Advil.”

Still, his return next year isn’t entirely up to him.

“A, if they invite me—and B, if my wife lets me,” Downer joked.

Moortgat said Downer has become a mentor to the younger ball kids and will assist with coordinating duties later in the tournament.

Dallas Open events continue at The Star until Sunday.