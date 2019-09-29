5toKnow for Tonight's Cowboys/Saints Game

Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts before a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

NBC 5's Pat Doney has the five things to know as the Dallas Cowboys take on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night.

1) The Dallas Cowboys have not started a season 4-0 since 2007.

2) This is just the third time the Saints have been home underdogs in a prime time game since Sean Payton & Drew Brees joined the franchise in 2006. They won both of those games.

3) Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott had his 21st career 100-yard game last week. The Saints haven't allowed a 100 yard rusher since November 2017.

4) Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott enters tonight's game with a 128 QB rating 9 TDs and 2 INTs. He grew up five hours from the SuperDome in a community full of Saints fans.

5) A Dallas Cowboys win would maintain the team's two-game lead over the Eagles in the NFC East.