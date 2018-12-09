Former All-Pro Linebacker Remembered for Work Off the Field

A former two time All Pro NFL linebacker died last Thursday night after losing control of his vehicle on slick roads. Isiah Robertson played for the Rams in the 70s and later, for the Buffalo Bills. (Published 44 minutes ago)

A former two-time All-Pro NFL linebacker died Thursday night after losing control of his vehicle on slick roads. Isiah Robertson played for the Rams in the 70s and later, for the Buffalo Bills.

Robertson lived in Garland and is being remembered for his work off the field.

Robertson, who has publicly shared his struggles with addiction, founded a nonprofit treatment center in Mabank, Texas. He was also the executive director of House of Isaiah.

"He did something different," former judge and incoming Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot said. "He had his facility out, away where they didn't have all of the things that could influence them from the city. I think he understood that."

Protesters, Police Continue to Clash in Paris

Protesters and police clashed for the second straight weekend in Paris. (Published Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018)

Creuzot said he knew Robertson for two decades as Robertson devoted years to helping other men overcome addiction.

"I think of the legacy that'll he’ll leave as having helped a lot of people, especially a lot of young people who otherwise would not have had access to treatment," Creuzot said.

Former probation officer Mark Faust recalled Robertson's faith-based program took on some of the toughest cases.

"He would take people when no one else would," Faust said. "If they didn't have money, but he could see they had the desire, he was willing to work with them."

Faust believes Robertson helped countless people through his nonprofit work.

"Anytime an addict makes a decision to get clean, 20 other people get better," Faust said. "If you stop and think about that, he put a lot of people through that place so there's villages and towns out there that can thank Isiah for that passion and for that drive."

Robertson died in a car crash last week, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Texas DPS reports the crash happened at about 10 p.m. Thursday. A DPS statement said the limousine Robertson was driving entered the curve at an unsafe speed for the rainy conditions. It veered off the road and skidded sideways before coming to a stop partially on the road. A pickup truck hit the limo, knocking the limo into the southbound lane where another oncoming car hit it.

DPS said one other driver was treated for minor injuries. No one else was hurt.

Robertson was 69 years old. Information on his memorial services can be found here.