From Lindsey Vonn to figure skating's "Cinderella story," big air snowboarding and lots of ice hockey, there should be no shortage of must-see action on Day 11 of the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

Lindsey Vonn's Alpine

United States alpine skier Lindsey Vonn attends her press conference at the Main Press Centre during previews ahead of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on Feb. 9, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea.

Photo credit: Ker Robertson/Getty Images

Lindsey Vonn will try again for her first medal in the Pyeongchang Games in the Alpine downhill race.

Model Olympian: Lindsey Vonn Vonn became a household name when she won gold in the downhill in the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver. But she missed the 2014 Olympics due to injury, and she opened the Pyeongchang games with a a disappointing run in the women’s super-G, when she skied wide on a late turn and tied for sixth place.



At 33, Vonn is trying to become the oldest woman to win an Olympic Alpine medal. Italy’s Sofia Goggia, who finished first or second in all four of her downhill races in 2018, is a top competitor to watch.

American Mikaela Shiffrin pulled out of the downhill to prepare for Thursday’s Alpine combined. That’s where Vonn and Shiffrin, who already won gold in the giant slalom, could compete head-to-head.

How to Watch: The alpine downhill race starts at 8 p.m. CT. It will also be shown live in NBC's primetime Olympics coverage. Click here to watch on digital platforms.



U.S. Ladies Figure Skaters Try to Add to Bronze Medal

Feb 11, 2018; Pyeongchang, South Korea; Bradie Tennell (USA) during the women's short program team figure skating event during the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Gangneung Ice Arena. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Photo credit: USA TODAY Sports





Figure skating’s marquee discipline, the ladies’ event, will close out the figure skating competition in PyeongChang. Team USA’s Bradie Tennell and Mirai Nagasu – already have an Olympic bronze medal from the team event earlier in the Games.

Funny Faces of Figure Skating Here are the U.S. ladies to watch:

As Tennell put it, three months ago, she was a “nobody,” but she's since exploded in popularity. Tennell’s short program, set to music from the South Korean blockbuster “Taegukgi,” should be well-received by audiences in Pyeongchang.

Model Olympian: Mirai Nagasu Nagasu has already made history at the Games by becoming the first U.S. woman – and just the third woman ever – to land a triple axel on Olympic ice. She did so in the team event free skate, where she won a bronze. Nagasu and Russia's Yevgenia Medvedeva have the same short program music, albeit different arrangements.

Model Olympian: Karen Chen

Karen Chen choreographed both her short and long programs herself. In her short program, set to “On Golden Pond,” she portrays a peacock. She counts 1992 Olympic champion Kristi Yamaguchi among her friends and mentors; they are both from Freemont, California. By the way, she's not related to Nathan Chen. “Everyone thinks that Karen Chen is my sister. Unfortunately we’re not related, but we’re good friends,” Nathan Chen said.

And Texas Connects Us to Japan's Satoko Miyahara. She started skating at age 5 in Houston, Texas. She attended kindergarten and first grade in Houston when her parents, who are both doctors, moved there for work.

How to Watch: Ladies’ short program starts at 7 p.m. CT and will appear in NBC’s primetime Olympics coverage. Click here to watch the enhanced live stream on digital.



The Return of Red Gerard and the Debut of Men's Big Air

Gold medalist Redmond Gerard of the United States celebrates on the podium during the Medal Ceremony for the Men's Snowboard Slopestyle on day two of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Medal Plaza on February 11, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea.

Photo credit: Getty

Red Gerard already has one gold medal in snowboarding, on Tuesday he goes for a second in the men's big air snowboarding event. Big air is new to the Winter Olympic Games, parallel slalom was removed from the program.

Model Olympian: Red Gerard The 17-year-old Gerard made a name for himself winning the United States' first U.S. gold medal of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games, he's the second straight American to win men's slopestyle.

On Tuesday, we'll find out if that snowboarding backyard at his family's home in Colorado gives him the winning edge in big air.

How to Watch: Men's big air qualifying starts at 6:30 p.m. CT and will be shown during NBC's primetime coverage of the Olympics. Click here to watch on digital.



Texas Connects Us to the Nigerian Women's Bobsled Team Making Olympic Debut for Africa

Nigerian Bobsled Team Qualifies for Winter Olympics

The Nigerian women’s bobsled team started with a hand-made wood sled in Houston but managed to raise money, attract sponsors and qualify for the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. (Published Friday, Dec. 1, 2017)

Nigerian women's bobsled team – made up of Seun Adigun, Akuoma Omeoga and Ngozi Onwumere – are all American-born, first-generation Nigerian immigrants who will represent the African nation in its Winter Olympics debut.

"Just because you don't know what it means to see snow or to understand temperatures that are equivalent to ice, that doesn't mean you have to shy away from it," Adigun said. "That's what Africa is representing — that we can take those risks and still be able to compete with the best in the world."

Not that it's not cold, Onwumere concedes, laughing. The Texan in her is shivering, but the Olympian is ready.

"Honey, it's super cold!" Onwumere said. "But we're here for the Winter Olympics. This is what we expected. We welcome it. We want it to be a little warmer, but we're fine with how it is."

The women formed the team in 2015, and completed the majority of their training in Houston with a hand-made wooden sled named ‘Maeflower.’ They even used GoFundMe to raise the money to compete and qualify.

Historic Nigerian Bobsled Team Leader: Through the Years For Adigun, her roots are as important as her birthplace, she also competed as a track athlete for Nigeria in the 2012 London Games.

"Although we're American, we're also Nigerian," Adigun said." We're actually Nigerian first. That's the one culture that we know, that we were raised to respect and understand. To show people that it's okay to be both and it's okay to represent where you're from is a powerful message that, hopefully, we've been able to translate."

Besides being the first women's bobsled team from Africa, the team made headline last week when their coach quit and threatened to take the sled she leased with her. Luckily, the Jamaican beer brand Red Stripe stepped up to pay nearly $50,000 so the team could buy their sled and equipment from their former coach.

Jamaica has sent six men's teams to the Olympics, including the squad that inspired the movie 'Cool Runnings' – not surprisingly the Nigerian women’s path to the Olympics has been compared to the Jamaican men’s bobsled team.

How to Watch: Women's bobsled heats 1 and 2 start at 5 a.m. CT. Click here to watch live on digital platforms. Highlights will be shown during NBC's primetime Olympic coverage which starts at 7 p.m. Heats 3 and 4 happen Wednesday early morning.

Men's Hockey Quarterfinals

GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 17: The United States huddle up prior to the Men's Ice Hockey Preliminary Round Group B game against Olympic Athletes from Russia on day eight of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Hockey Centre on February 17, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Photo credit: 2018 Getty Images

Team USA can put a disappointing preliminary round in the rearview mirror by clinching a quarterfinal berth with a victory against Slovakia.

These US Athletes Won Medals at the 2018 Winter Olympics The U.S. has shown flashes of great play, most notably from rising college stars Jordan Greenway and Ryan Donato, but the squad will have to regroup after a comprehensive 4-0 loss to the Olympic Athletes from Russia last time out.

A rematch against Slovakia—the only team the U.S. has beaten so far—could be just what the doctor ordered, but the first meeting was no cakewalk, ending in a narrow 2-1 American victory.

How to Watch: Click here to watch the first quarterfinal live. The action starts at 9:10 p.m. CT. Catch the second one right here at 1:40 a.m. CT Wednesday, followed by the third (watch live here) and fourth (watch live here) quarterfinals at 6:10 a.m. CT Wednesday.

