From an epic finale to the figure skating competition to an ACL redemption tour in the daring sport of ski cross and Shani Davis' speedskate, there should be no shortage of must-see action on Day 13 of the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

Women's Free Skate

Heading into the women’s individual figure skating competition, most people thought a Russian would win. Halfway through, the question is, which one?

Heading into the women's individual figure skating competition, most people thought a Russian would win. Halfway through, the question is, which one?

Eugenia Medvedeva won the last two world championships, and was expected to win gold in Pyeongchang. But after the short program, she trails 15-year-old teammate Alina Zagitova, who dazzled with a record-setting 82.92-point performance. Medvedeva's routine earned 81.61 points, good for second place. Both Russian athletes are competing as Olympic Athletes from Russia, because Russia is not allowed to compete as a team due to a doping scandal.

If Zagitova keeps the top spot, she’ll become the second youngest woman to win figure skating gold. Tara Lipinski was also 15 when she won the gold medal at the Nagano Olympics, but Zagitova is 25 days older than Lipinski was on Feb. 20, 1998.

The Americans will try to play spoiler, but they’ll have to recover from a disastrous night during the short program. Mirai Nagasu, who became only the third woman to land a triple axel in Olympic history earlier in the Pyeongchang Games, fell when she tried the jump on Tuesday. Her teammate Bradie Tennell fell on a triple lutz to triple toeloop combination, while Karen Chen placed a hand on the ice to brace herself coming out of a triple lutz. Nagasu, Chen and Tennell finished ninth, 10th and 11th.

The combined scores in the two programs will determine the medals.

Women's Ski Cross

Marielle Thompson, of Canada, competes during qualifications in a U.S. Grand Prix women's freestyle skicross event Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Solitude, Utah.

When Marielle Thompson ruptured her ACL and MCL ligaments in her right knee in an October training accident, she thought her season was done, along with her hopes of a repeat Olympic gold medal.

Thompson won gold in the women's ski cross in Sochi four years ago. Now, just four months after having her knee surgically repaired, Thompson is trying to win gold again. Nobody knows if she'll be able to do it.

On Monday, she took a few training run on the Olympic course at Phoenix Snow Park in Pyeongchang. She said they were her first serious runs since the accident in October.

“I couldn’t take the smile off my face, from the bottom, all the way up the lift,” she told the National Post. “It was nice just to get back out there and put down a couple of solid runs.”

Still, without any real competition for four months, Thompson isn’t considered a medal favorite; Sweden’s Sandra Naeslund and Switzerland’s Fanny Smith are the favorites. No Americans are expected to contend for a medal. But you can’t count out the defending champion.

Bobsled Training With Texan Justin Olsen

Bobsledder Justin Olsen.

If there was a positive that the Americans took away from the two-man bobsled competition at the Pyeongchang Olympics, it's this: They now know what not to do. Knowing what to do is still a work in progress.

If there was a positive that the Americans took away from the two-man bobsled competition at the Pyeongchang Olympics, it's this: They now know what not to do. Knowing what to do is still a work in progress.

The U.S. men return to the ice Thursday for the second day of official training for the four-man competition — desperate to figure out a course that has largely befuddled them to this point. Four-man is the final sliding event in South Korea, with two runs on Friday and two more Saturday ahead of Sunday's closing ceremony. The U.S. placed 14th, 21st and 25th in the two-man competition. Team USA pilot Justin Olsen underwent an emergency appendectomy in South Korea, still piloted the top U.S. team in two-man bobsled. Plus, brakeman Evan Weinstock happy to compete in his first Olympics.

“Red Machine” Battles for First Medal in 16 Years

Russian forward Pavel Datsyuk serves as team captain for the "Olympic Athletes from Russia" hockey team at the Pyeongchang Games.

With the NHL now out of the Olympics, the Russians are looking to get back in the medal race — even if they can’t compete under their own flag. Playing as the Olympic Athletes from Russia because Russia is not allowed to compete as a team due to a doping scandal, the Russians have reached the semifinals. A win against Czech Republic will clinch at least a silver medal. Two more wins will give the Russians its first gold since it played as the post-Soviet Unified Team in 1992.

The Czech Republic knocked out the United States in the quarterfinals, 3-2. Canada, going for its third consecutive gold medal, faces Germany in other semifinal.

In Shani Davis’ Signature Event, Netherlands Expected to Dominate

The 1000-meter sprint is Shani Davis’ event. He won gold medals in the event in 2006 and 2010. His world record time of 1:06.42, set in 2009, still stands.

The 1000-meter sprint is Shani Davis' event. He won gold medals in the event in 2006 and 2010. His world record time of 1:06.42, set in 2009, still stands.

But it's been nearly a decade since Davis, one of America's greatest speedskaters ever, turned in those record-setting performances. Does the 35-year-old have one magical performance left?

The favorite is not Davis but Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands, the gold medalist in the 1,500-meter last week and winner of two world titles in 2017. Nuis made his Olympic debut in Pyeongchang.

In fact, Davis isn’t even America’s best hope. Joey Mantia is considered America’s contender. Mantia finished 8th in the 1500-meter last week, and edged out Davis in the Olympic qualifying race in January.

