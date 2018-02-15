It's time. From Katie Uhlaender's highly anticipated Pyeongchang debut in women's skeleton to Lindsey Vonn in the women's Super-G and Nathan Chen's shot at history, there should be no shortage of must-see action on Day 7 of the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

Texan Katie Uhlaender Sets Her Sights on Skeleton Gold

INNSBRUCK, AUSTRIA - FEBRUARY 03: Katie Uhlaender of the United States competes during the Women's Skeleton first run of the BMW IBSF World Cup at Olympiabobbahn Igls on February 3, 2017 in Innsbruck, Austria. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images For IBSF)

Texas Connects Us to Olympian Katie Uhlaender, who will take to the track in skeleton early Friday morning.

Uhlaender, who hails from McGregor, is the first American to be a four-timer in skeleton. The United States has more skeleton medals than any other country (8 total, 3 gold) and Uhlaender would like to add to that count.

She came in fourth in Sochi, behind Russia's Elena Nikitina. Nikitina had her medal stripped and her eligibility for future Olympics revoked because of doping violations. The battle over that bronze medal continues, and so does the drama in skeleton.

Uhlaender is questioning whether Great Britain's race suits are illegal, after articles written about the team in recent days suggested certain "innovations" are likely to greatly enhance chances of medaling in Pyeongchang.

While Uhlaender is a first-time four-timer looking for her first Olympic medal, there are a couple of other firsts – Team USA's Kendal Wesenberg will make her Olympic debut, Lizzy Yarnold, who won the gold medal in Sochi four years ago is looking to become the first British athlete to successfully defend her title, and Nigeria's Simidele Adeagbo will be the first African woman to compete in an Olympic skeleton event.

The first two qualifying runs are early Friday morning, the last two runs that decide who takes home medals happen Saturday morning.

The first two qualifying runs are early Friday morning, the last two runs that decide who takes home medals happen Saturday morning.

How to Watch: Highlights will be shown during NBCSN's Olympics coverage at 8:30 a.m. CT and during NBC's primetime coverage that starts at 7 p.m.



Must See: Katie Uhlaender Puts Down Solid Training Run



Lindsey Vonn Makes Debut in Super-G Showdown

United States alpine skier Lindsey Vonn attends her press conference at the Main Press Centre during previews ahead of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on Feb. 9, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea.

Lindsey Vonn has been the face of Team USA for nearly a decade now, so it’s easy to forget that she hasn’t competed in an Olympic games in eight years, and has won just one gold medal. She hopes to change both of those Saturday (Friday night in the U.S.).

Vonn's first race in Pyeongchang will be the Super-G. She won the bronze medal in the event at the Vancouver Games in 2010, but missed the Sochi Olympics due to a knee injury.

The downhill is Vonn’s best event, but she’s won 28 Super-G races in her career, including the 2009 world championship. In 2015, she returned from her knee injury and won the bronze medal at the world championships.

Mikaela Shiffrin, who won the gold medal in the Giant Slalom earlier this week, will not compete in the Super G.

How to Watch: The action starts at 8 p.m. CT. It will also air live in NBC's primetime Olympics coverage.

Must-See: Little fan waves at Lindsey Vonn on TV, Vonn waves back



Chen Looks to Redeem Early Stumbles in Men’s Final

USA's figure skater Nathan Chen addresses a press conference during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang on February 15, 2018.

Nathan Chen fell in his Pyeongchang debut in team event. He took tumbles in the men’s short program, plummeting to 17th place. But now, in the free skate final, Chen seeks to erase his early issues with a strong finish to his Pyeongchang competition.

Can he find momentum after two sub-par starts? The pre-Games favorite and two-time national champion missed on all of his jumps Friday morning (Thursday night), falling three times.

Men’s single skating continues with the free skate Saturday (Friday night in the U.S.), following the men’s short program the night before. Chen’s shot at a medal is slim from 17th place, as the scores are a combination of both the short program and the free skate. He needs to top the reigning Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan for the gold medal, who lead the short program with a dominating, Olympic record-breaking performance.

Chen’s less-heralded teammates finished ahead of him — Adam Rippon took seventh and Vincent Zhou finished 12th.

How to Watch: The action starts at 7 p.m. CT. It will also air live in NBC's primtime Olympics coverage.

Must-See: Rippon Responds on Social Media to Haters Hoping He'll Fail

MORE: Nathan Chen falls in team event short program



Americans Vie for Medal in Women’s Ski Slopestyle

The women’s ski slopestyle will likely have two American medal contenders, Devin Logan, who won silver in Sochi, and Maggie Voisin.

Logan was the first American to be named to the Olympic team for both slopestyle and halfpipe.

American freestyle skier Maggie Voisin returns to the Olympics after breaking a leg during a practice session in Sochi, leaving her unable to compete. The 19-year-old is known for her smooth style and unique grabs, according to her Team USA bio, and had she been able to compete in Russia in 2014, she would have become the youngest U.S. olympian since 1972.

The Americans will look to hold off the reigning world champion, 16-year-old Tess Ledeux.

How to Watch: The qualifying round starts at 7 p.m. CT. The finals start at 10 p.m. CT.



Must-See: The run that landed Maggie Voisin on the Olympic team



Ryan Donato Carries USA Hockey to Victory Over Slovakia

Will Borgen #20 of the United States controls the puck against Marcel Rodman #22 of Slovenia during the Men's Ice Hockey Preliminary Round Group B game on day five of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics at Kwandong Hockey Centre on Feb. 14, 2018, in Gangneung, South Korea.

College players have led the United States to a much-needed 2-1 victory over Slovakia in group play Friday (Thursday night in the U.S.) at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Ryan Donato, a forward at Harvard University and Boston Bruins prospect, scored two power-play goals and University of Denver star Troy Terry dominated with his speed.

Donato delivered the kind of offense USA Hockey wanted when it picked four NCAA players for its no-NHL Olympic roster. The National Hockey League decided that it would not allow its players to participate in the 2018 Winter Games for the first time since 1998.

Slovakia will face Slovenia next, after splitting its first two games of the preliminary round. Team USA will face the tournament favorite, the Olympic Athletes from Russia.

How to Watch: The Men's team will play the Olympic Athletes from Russia on Saturday morning at 6:10 a.m.

Must See: Ryan Donato's power-play goal gives USA the 1-0 lead



