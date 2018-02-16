5 to Watch Saturday: Skeleton, Lots of Skiing Events and Speedskating

So far in these Pyeongchang Olympics, the United States snowboarders have led the way, netting four of America’s five gold medals. On Sunday, the skiers will try to catch up. Two events could provide a medal haul for the U.S.: Men’s skiing slopestyle and men’s giant slalom. The Americans combined for four medals in the two events in Sochi, including a slopestyle sweep, but first Texas Connects Us to a skeleton racer with something to prove.

Katie Uhlaender Has to Work to Medal in Women's Skeleton

Texan and four-time Olympian Katie Uhlaender has a tough road ahead of her if she wants to medal in the women's skeleton.

Jacqueline Loelling, the German who not only won at the Alpensia Sliding Center last season but also won the overall World Cup title this season, is the leader after two runs of the women's skeleton event at the Pyeongchang Games — albeit by almost the tiniest of margins.

Model Olympian: Katie Uhlaender Loelling's time for two runs Friday was 1 minute, 43.86 seconds. That's a mere 0.02 seconds ahead of Austria's Janine Flock, and a pair of British sliders — defending gold medalist Lizzy Yarnold and Laura Deas — are also within less than two-tenths of Loelling's time.

Uhlaender was 12th after the first two runs, and American Kendall Wesenberg is 17th after her Olympic debut.

How to Watch: Runs 3-4 start at 5:20 a.m. CT. Click here to watch on digital platforms here.



U.S. Goes for Repeat Sweep in Slopestyle Skiing



Three Olympic medals have been awarded in the men’s skiing slopestyle event — and they all went to America.

The event debuted in Sochi four years ago, and Americans took all three medals. Now, they’re hoping for a repeat sweep.

Model Olympian: Gus Kenworthy Gus Kenworthy, who won the silver medal four years ago, and Nick Goeppert, who won the bronze, lead the U.S. contingent this time. McRae Williams rounds out the team.

Norway’s Oystein Braaten is expected to provide the stiffest competition. He won both X Games titles last season.

How to Watch: Watch the qualifying rounds live on NBC’s primetime coverage beginning at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday. Click here to watch on digital platforms. The elimination rounds being at 10:15 p.m. CT and will be shown during NBC's primetime plus coverage. Click here to watch live.



'Mr. GS' Goes for Third Giant Slalom Gold

There’s a reason they call Ted Ligety 'Mr. GS.' He’s a two-time Olympic gold medalist in the giant slalom, and he’s won three world titles. If he’s going to wind up on the podium in Pyeongchang, this is the event where it’s most likely to happen.

Model Olympian: Ted Ligety Of course, Mr. GS won all those medals and titles before a bad crash in 2016. He was sidelined for over a year recovering from an injured knee and back surgery. Now, at age 33, he’s trying to show he’s still one of the world’s best.

So far in Pyeongchang, he finished fifth in the Alpine combined, and he skied off the course in the super G.

For Ligety to win gold, he’ll have to beat one his longtime rival and friend, Austria’s Marcel Hirscher. Hirscher won an unprecedented sixth straight overall World Cup title last season, and his 55th World Cup victory in the giant slalom in January. He won the first Olympic gold medal earlier this week, in the Alpine combined.

How to Watch: The first run at 7:15 p.m. CT will be shown in NBC's primetime coveraage of the Olympics. Click here to watch on digital. Watch live on NBC’s primetime coverage beginning at 8 p.m. ET Saturday. The second run starts at 11:45 p.m. CT and will be shown in NBC's primetime plus broadcast. Click here to watch on digital.



Bohonnon Hopes to Ride Hurricane to Gold

Mac Bohonnon wants to win a gold medal while paying tribute to a friend.

Model Olympian: Mac Bohonnon Bohonnon is an American expected to contend in the freestyle skiing aerials event — and he might break out a trick called “The Hurricane,” an homage to Jeret “Speedy” Peterson, who used the Hurricane in 2010 to win a silver medal in Vancouver.

The Hurricane is a trick that involves three flips with five twists, and three of the twists come in the middle flip. Peterson, who died in 2011 at the age of 29, is the only person to complete the trick in completion — but Bohonnon has been practicing it.

“It’s a scary trick,” Bohonnon told the Associated Press. “And Speedy came out and did this all the time, like it was nothing.”

John Lillis could contend for the U.S. He’s been inconsistent the last few years, but ended the 2016-27 season with a world title. A repeat performance would get him a gold medal.

China’s Qi Guangpu and Belarus’ Anton Kushnir are also expected to contend for a medal.

How to Watch: The aerial finals start at 5 a.m. CT. Click here to watch on digital.



Bergsma Hopes to End Speedskating Struggles

A year ago, Heather Bergsma seemed destined to single-handedly end America’s speedskating struggles. She won 9 of 11 World Cup starts in the 1000m and 1500m distances, including world championships in both. She seemed a good bet to win multiple medals in Pyeongchang.

Heather Bergsma's Childhood Photos In the past year, though, she only won one World Cup race. And in her first two races in the Olympics, in the 1000m and 1500m, she finished in eighth place in both.

“I don’t feel quite as good as I did last year,” she told NBC Olympics. “I think it shows throughout the season.”

Now, if Bergsma is going to win a medal, she’ll have to do it in her weakest event, the 500m.

For the U.S., it’s more of the same: The Americans failed to win a speedskating medal in Sochi, and haven’t won one in Pyeongchang yet. Bergsma and teammate Brittany Bowe are America’s best bets in the 500m.

How to Watch: The 500m race starts at 5:56 a.m. CT. Click here to watch live on digital.



