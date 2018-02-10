Mikaela Shiffrin makes her debut and goes for gold, team figure skating wraps up, Team USA's women look to dominate in slopestyle, Heather Bergsma goes for gold in speed skating and 17-year-old snowboarding phenom Chloe Kim makes her Olympic debut.



Here are the 5 to Watch on Sunday:

Mikaela Shiffrin Makes Pyeongchang Debut in Giant Slalom

Mikaela Shiffrin

Photo credit: Mitchell Haaseth/NBC





Mikaela Shiffrin became a breakout American star at the Sochi Olympics, where she became the youngest-ever Olympic slalom champion at age 18. She’s looking to add a lot more hardware this time - and her quest begins today.

Mikaela Shiffrin's Childhood Photos Now 22, Shiffrin has committed to skiing both the giant slalom and the slalom In Pyeongchang, and she might add the other three individual women’s races. Last year, Shiffrin became the first woman to win three consecutive slalom world titles in 78 years.

Up first for Shiffrin: The giant slalom. She’ll look to better her fifth-place finish in the event from the 2014 Olympics. She won a silver medal in the giant slalom in the 2017 World Championships.

Among Shiffrin’s rivals: Tessa Worley of France and Viktoria Rebensburg of Germany. Another contender, Switzerland’s Melanie Meillard, is out after crashing during training and tearing a ligament in her knee.

Lindsey Vonn, another standout American skier, will not compete in the giant slalom.



How to Watch: Watch live during NBC 5's primetime coverage beginning at 7 p.m. CT. Click here to watch Run 1 at 7:15 p.m. CT. Click here to watch Run 2 at 10:45 p.m. CT.

Must-See: Get to know Mikaela Shiffrin off the slopes



Team Figure Skating Wraps Up With Free Skates, Dance

Adam Rippon.

Photo credit: Mitchell Haaseth/NBC





The team part of the figure skating competition wraps up Sunday night with the men's and women's free skates and free dance.

Funny Faces of Figure Skating The United States will look to stand on the medal podium once the action concludes, and the hope is to improve upon its third-place finish in Sochi (Russia was first, followed by Canada). Men's free skate is first up, Team USA needs a strong performance from Adam Rippon. The men are followed by ladies' free skate and free dance.

Texas Connects Us to Israel's Aimee Buchanan, she trains at the Dr Pepper StarsCenter in Euless.

How to Watch: The action starts at 7 p.m. CT with the men's free skate live on NBC 5. Click here to watch the competition live.

Must-See: The scariest 10 seconds in figure skating



Americans Looks to Dominate Women’s Slopestyle Final

Jamie Anderson

Photo credit: Mitchell Haaseth/NBC





Defending gold medalist Jamie Anderson leads a strong group of Americans expected to contend for medals in the women’s slopestyle. Anderson is considered the favorite to repeat, but two first-time Olympians should be in the mix: 20-year-old Julia Marino and 17-year-old Hailey Langland.

Marino won a gold medal at the 2017 X Games in Aspen, then finished second behind Anderson in the 2018 X games, just two weeks ago.

Model Olympian: Hailey Langland Langland may be the face of the next generation of snowboarders, earning praise for her style and big tricks. But the Americans could be threatened by Austrian veteran Anna Gasser, who dominated the event last season and beat Anderson, Marino and Langland at the 2017 X Games Norway.

How to Watch: Catch the action starting at 7 p.m. CT during NBC 5's primetime coverage.Click here to watch it live on digital platforms.

Must-See: Julia Marino's big air skills



USA’s Bergsma Shoots for Gold in 1500-Meter Speed Skating

Heather Bergsma

Photo credit: Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Heather Bergsma entered the 1500-meter speed skating race in the Sochi Olympics as a medal favorite — but she struggled, finishing seventh. In the four years since, the American speed skater has done much to put those struggles behind her - including setting the world record in November 2015.

Heather Bergsma's Childhood Photos She still holds that record. On Monday, she’ll get a chance at Olympic redemption in Pyeongchang.

She’ll have stiff competition - Japan’s Miho Takagi and the Netherland’s Ireen Wust are other top contenders. Bergsma beat Wust and Takagi at the 2017 World Championships. Wust already won a silver medal in Pyeongchang, in the 3000-meter race.

How to Watch: Catch the action during NBC's primetime coverage at 7 p.m. Click here to watch it live on digital platforms at 6:30 a.m. CT.

Must-See: Heather Bergsma on skating with a target on her back



The World Is Watching Chloe Kim

Photo credit: 2017 NBCUniversal Media, LLC





Chloe Kim's Childhood Photos The world has been waiting for its first Olympic glance at U.S. teen sensation Chloe Kim. And though the 17-year-old phenom only has a preliminary run on Sunday night, all eyes will be watching as she takes to the slopes for the women's halfpipe qualifying round.

Kim will be up against a number of her USA counterparts, including Maddie Mastro, Kelly Clark and Arielle Gold. But by most accounts, it's the No. 1 ranked World Cup athlete's race to lose. Assuming she qualifies (would be nuts if she didn't), her halfpipe medal race is Tuesday night.

How to Watch: The action starts at 10:30 p.m. CT on NBC's primetime plus coverage.Click here to watch the qualifying round live.

Must-See: How Chloe Kim became one of the world's best snowboarders



Feb. 11 Olympics Photos: US Wins First Medal, Figure Skating

