5 to Watch: Last Days of Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang

NBC figure skating announcers Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir will offer commentary during the Closing Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics.

One of the iconic moments for Team USA in these Pyeongchang Olympics was Jessie Diggins pushing down the stretch during the women’s team sprint to earn America’s first-ever cross country gold medal. So it’s fitting that Diggins will end the Olympics by carrying the American flag in Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium during the closing ceremonies.

But before Diggins leads Team USA out of the Olympics, there are more medals to be awarded: The host country’s "Garlic Girls "go for gold in women’s curling and the not-Russians go for gold in men’s hockey. The United States will try to spoil a Canada-Germany rematch in the bobsled, and there's a mass of speedskaters going for gold.



Here’s everything you need to watch for the final days of the Winter Olympics:

Historic Gold Medalist Carries the Red, White and Blue on Sunday

Jessie Diggins captured the United States' first-ever women’s cross-country skiing medal when she and teammate Kikkan Randall won gold in the freestyle team event. Now, the 26-year-old will be the first country-country skier to carry the U.S. flag in the Winter Games’ closing ceremonies.

Model Olympian: Jessie Diggins

“I actually thought there maybe had been a mistake. I was like, `What? I can’t believe this,’” Diggins said on the “Today" show. “It is so humbling, and I feel so honored to have been picked.”

Some of the star power will be in the stands, where President Donald’s Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, will lead the U.S. delegation. The opening ceremony spotlight was on the mysterious Kim Yo-jong, the sister of the North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, who was dubbed “North Korea’s Ivanka.” Will the real Ivanka Trump be able to seize some of that limelight?

As for entertainment, expect K-pop stars CL and the boy band EXO.

Figure skating analysts Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir along with skating play-by-play partner Terry Gannon will host the closing ceremony on Sunday night in primetime on NBC.

How to Watch: The closing ceremony will be on NBC at 7 p.m. CT Sunday. Click here to watch on digital platforms. You can also watch the closing ceremony as it happens live (with natural sound only) click here at 5 a.m. CT on digital.

Look Back: Rio's Goodbye Party | Best of Sochi's Closing Ceremony



Not-Russia Goes for Elusive Hockey Gold

The Soviet Union won the hockey gold medal in the Olympics seven times between 1956 and 1988. The Unified Team, a team of post-Soviet players, won the gold medal in 1992. And when the Russians play for the gold medal on Sunday, they will be competing as OAR, the Olympic Athletes from Russia.

So the Russians are trying to win a ninth hockey gold medal while never actually winning one for Russia.

After failing to win a gold medal at the last six Olympics (regardless of their name), and failing to win any medal at the last three, the Pyeongchang games seemed to be Russia’s best chance in decades. With the National Hockey League missing in action — it refused to allow its players to participate in the Olympics — the Russians entered the tournament as the heavy favorite.

North Korean 'Army of Beauties' Cheers on a Unified Team

“We’ve been striving for this for years,” said Oleg Znarok, Russia’s coach.

But because of a doping scandal that impacted the country’s entire Olympic program, the Russian national team has been banned from these Olympics — hence the Olympic Athletes from Russia name. If they beat Germany, the Russian flag will not be raised, and the Russian national anthem will not play.

They face a surprising German team in the gold medal match. The Germans upset Canada in the semifinals, 4-3.

The Russians haven’t needed upsets to reach the finals. After losing to Slovakia 3-2 in its opening game, the Russians won four consecutive games by a combined score of 21-3, including a 6-1 win over Norway in the quarterfinals and a 3-0 win over the Czech Republic in the semifinals. In pool play, the Russians beat the United States, 4-0.

How to Watch: The men's hockey gold medal final will be live on NBCSN at 9:30 p.m. CT Saturday. Click here to watch on digital platforms.

Must See: US Women Win Olympic Gold in Hockey for the 1st Time Since 1998



#Garlic Girls Trend as an Internet Meme But They’re Tuned Out

South Korea’s curling team heads into the final against Sweden, the culmination of a surprise winning streak that has brought them to the top of the rankings and in contention for the gold.

Dubbed the “Garlic Girls” for their hometown’s locally grown garlic, they are a phenomenon not just on the ice, but on social media, too, where fans search for their nicknames and distinctive eyewear.

But the women apparently don’t know what superstars they’ve become. They’ve turned off their phones for the duration of the Games to keep their focus.

How to Watch: The women's curling gold medal match will be live on NBCSN at 6:05 p.m. CT. Click here to watch on digital platforms.

Must See: ‘Hurry! Hard!’ What Exactly Are Curlers Yelling?



Bobsled Rematch: Germany vs. Canada

Driver Nico Walther, Kevin Kuske, Alexander Roediger and Eric Franke of Germany start their heat on the first day of four-man bobsled competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018.

Photo credit: AP Photo/Wong Maye-E

After four heats of two-man bobsled, German pilot Francesco Friedrich and Canadian pilot Justin Kripps finished in a dead heat, sharing the gold medal. Now, in the four-man, they’ll get one more shot to prove who’s the world’s best bobsled pilot.

Two other German pilots -- Johannes Lochner and Nico Walther-- are strong, and Latvia’s Oskars Melbardis, the reigning silver medalist in the four-man bobsled, led his two-man sled to bronze.

Friedrich’s sled finished on top after the first two heats Saturday, while Kripps’ finished fourth, 0.58 seconds behind Friedrich’s 1:37.55 combined time. South Korean pilot Yun-jong Won finished second behind Friedrich, while Walther’s team finished third.

The Americans to watch: Texas' Justine Olsen, who had an emergency appendectomy after he arrived in South Korea, Codie Bascue and Nick Cunningham.

How to Watch: Four-man bobsled will be shown during NBC primetime coverage beginning at 7 p.m. CT Saturday. Click here to watch live on digital platforms at 6:30 p.m. CT Saturday.



Must See:How Did Bobsled Get its Name? 3 Lies and a True Story



Make Way for the Mass of Skaters

Speedskating takes on a whole new look with the Olympic debut of the mass start.

Out is the usual format, in which pairs of skaters race around the oval. In is the mass start, of up to 24 competitors race at the same time.

“Mass start’s amazing, because as soon as you cross the line, you know who first, second and third are,” said Joey Mantia, a medal favorite for Team USA in the men’s event. “It’s easy to follow. It’s just traditional racing.”

Mantia won the event at the 2017 world championships, but he should get stiff competition from South Korea’s Lee Seung-hoon, a three-time Olympic medalist who switched from short track.

Heather Bergsma's Childhood Photos

In the women’s race, Americans Heather Bergsma and Mia Manganello, who both won bronze in the team pursuit, will be competing. South Korea’s Kim Bo-reum, who also switched from short track, and Germany’s Claudia Pechstein could also contend for medals.

“I really enjoy it because you have to have a tactic with it,” Bergsma said. “Not only the fastest person wins. Someone can break away from the group, or it can be an end sprint. You never know.”

How to Watch: The speed skating men's and women's mass start will be shown during NBCSN's Olympic coverage at 8:30 a.m. CT Saturday. Click here to watch live on digital platforms at 5 a.m. CT Saturday.

Must See: Mantia Looks at Final Shot at Gold

