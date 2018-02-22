5 to Watch Friday: Return of Red Gerard and US Goes for Curling Gold

Red Gerard holds up his gold medal for Men's Snowboard Slopestyle on Feb. 11, 2018, left. The US men's curling team celebrates their victory over Canada on Feb. 22, 2018, right.

Some big names in skiing skip the last alpine event, while two Texans return to pursue gold in the first of two nights of competition in 4-man bobsled.



Teenager Red Gerard, who won America’s first gold in Pyeongchang, looks to add more hardware to his collection and snowboarder Ester Ledecka, who shocked everyone (including herself) by winning a skiing gold medal, will try to match it with a medal in her native sport.

Plus, the U.S. men’s curling team, coming off back-to-back Olympics finishing near the bottom of the tournament, looks to complete a stunning turnaround by winning its first-ever gold medal.

There will be plenty of excitement in Pyeongchang on Friday.



Shiffrin, Vonn, Ligety? Nope, Not This Time

Star U.S. skiers Mikaela Shiffrin, left, Ted Ligety, center, and Lindsey Vonn, right, will not join the alpine skiiing team event debuting at the 2018 Winter Games on Feb. 24.

Photo credit: NBC

A new Olympic event teams up each country’s best skiers, letting them compete as a team to try to win gold.

One problem: The sport’s biggest stars are passing on it.

Americans Mikaela Shiffrin (gold and silver medals in Pyeonchang), Lindsey Vonn (bronze medal) and Ted Ligety all said they will not compete in the alpine team event. Austria’s Marcel Hirscher (two gold medals) is passing. Norway’s Aksel Lund Svindal (gold medal) and Kjetil Jansrud (silver, bronze) are skipping it too.

The reason why? The skiing World Cup season resumes in Europe next week and most of the top skiers have bolted from Pyeongchang to prep for it.

In the team event, 16 countries are represented by four skiers each, and they compete head-to-head in an elimination-style tournament.

The Deliciously Colorful, Surprising Fave Foods of Team USA Instead of Shiffrin, Vonn and Ligety, who have eight Olympic medals between them in their careers, the U.S. will be represented by the likes of Tricia Mangan. The Dartmouth student was a late addition to the U.S. Olympic team, and fell in her only event, the giant slalom. The rest of the U.S. team hasn’t been announced.

How to Watch: The Alpine skiing event might be shown live during NBC’s primetime coverage of the Olympics which begins at 7 p.m. CT. Click here to watch live on digital platforms.



Must See: Shiffrin Wins Silver With Stellar Slalom Run



Texans Justin Olsen and Sam McGuffie Go for Gold in 4-Man Bobsled

Four-man bobsled is the final sliding event in Pyeongchang, with two runs on Friday night and two more before the cauldron gets extinguished.

"A really good day," U.S. pilot Codie Bascue said after training runs. "We had some things we wanted to fix from two-man because two-man didn't go as well as planned."

Texan Justin Olsen was the top U.S. pilot in two-man, and he said the addition of some well-rested pushers for the four-man mix will be a significant boost. Carlo Valdes, Nate Weber and Chris Fogt all were held out of the two-man event, so they're as fresh as can be to join Olsen for four-man.

Justin Olsen's Childhood Photos "I would say they've felt a little caged up, but today they got out of the cage," Olsen said. “I know that I'm going to feed off their energy. We've really been hammering four-man this year and my confidence level is still going up. I think with these guys behind me, I'm excited and confident."

There was a sense the Americans were a bit tentative in two-man. Bascue insisted that won't be the case in four-man.

"Go all out. Don't hold anything back," Bascue said. "We're at the Olympic Games. End of the quad, end of the year. Let's go all-out and see what we can get." Bascue pilots Team USA 3 pushed by Texan Sam McGuffie, Evan Weinstock and Steven Langton.

The U.S. placed 14th, 21st and 25th in the two-man competition.

How to Watch: Runs 1 and 2 of 4-man bobsled will be shown during NBC’s primetime Olympics coverage starting at 7 p.m. CT. Click here to watch on platforms starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday.



Must See: Bobsled 4-Man Training



Red Gerard Tries to Bookend Pyeongchang in Gold

Red Gerard won America’s first gold medals. Can he win one of America’s last, too?

Gerard won gold in the men’s slopestyle on Feb. 11. He then flew back to the United States, appeared on a handful of national TV programs, flew back to South Korea, and qualified for the big air snowboarding final.

“There were a ton of people coming up to me in the States, that's when I realized the viewing is much more than just the snowboarding community,” Gerard told USA Today. “It's a world thing.”

Can the 17-year-old win another gold?

Model Olympian: Red Gerard Canadians Max Parrot and Mark McMorris, who finished just behind Gerard for silver and bronze in slopestyle, will be his biggest competition in the big air, an event making its Olympic debut in Pyeongchang. Parrot was the first ever to land a quad underfed in a competition. McMorris, back after a horrific, life-threatening crash into a tree while snowboarding, won bronze medals in slopestyle in Sochi and Pyeongchang.

Chris Corning, a silver medalist at last year’s world championships, and Kyle Mack, who won bronze medals in both slopestyle and big air at the 2015 World Championships, could also make the podium for the United States.

How to Watch: The men’s big air final will be live during NBC’s primetime Olympics coverage starting at 7 p.m. CT. Click here to watch on digital.



Must See: Watch Every US Gold Medal Performance



Ledecka Goes for Historic Double Gold

Ester Ledecka entered Pyeongchang hoping to become the first woman to compete in both skiing and snowboarding at the Olympics. She could leave as the first woman to won gold medals in both.

Ledecka, from the Czech Republic, has won world championships in parallel slalom and parallel giant slalom snowboarding. But she didn’t begin skiing competitively until 2016, and entering these Olympics, she wasn’t expected to compete for a medal. She entered the super-G ranked No. 43 in the world, and then shocked everyone - including herself - but winning it, finishing .01 seconds ahead of defending golding medalist Anna Veith.

Olympics Fans Wear Their National Spirit on Their Faces During her victory press conference, she refused to remove her ski goggles.

“I was not prepared to be at this ceremony, and I don’t have any makeup,” she explained.

It would shock nobody if she medals in the parallel giant slalom, though. She’s been one of the best in the world at this event for years, winning a gold medal at last year’s world championship.

Russia’s Alena Zavarzina, who won bronze in Sochi in 2014, and Germany’s Ramona Hofmeister will be among Ledecka’s biggest competition. No Americans are competing in the event.

How to Watch: Qualifying rounds are live at 6 p.m. CT Friday. Click here to watch on digital platforms. Elimination rounds are live on Friday at 10:30 p.m. CT. Click here to watch on digital platforms.



Must See: How did Elizabeth Swaney Make It to The Olympics?



Team USA’s Curlers Sweep on for Gold

Four days ago, the men’s U.S. curling team was near bottom of the round robin standings with a 2-4 record, needing three consecutive wins — including a win against arch-rival Canada, a team they’d never beat in the Olympics — to have a chance at advancement.

What a difference four days makes.

The Americans beat Canada, won their next two games, then beat Canada again to advance to the gold medal match for the first time ever.

The United States will face Sweden for the gold.

A Look at the Bold Prints of Team Norway's Curlers “It’s unbelievable,” said John Landsteiner, one of Team USA’s four curlers. “I think we are going to play even better (in the gold medal game), because there’s pressure of ‘what if we get fourth?’ (or) ‘what if we walk away with nothing?’ With that pressure gone and the desire to get gold over silver, I’m excited for what that game is going to be like.”

Sweden will be a tough match. The Swedes beat Switzerland 9-3 in their semifinal to reach this game, and beat the Americans 10-4 early in round robin play.

No matter what happens, this will be American’s best-ever finish in Olympic curling. Team USA won bronze in 2006, but finished 10th and ninth in the last two Olympics.

How to Watch: Watch live at 12:35 a.m. Saturday on NBCSN. Click here to watch on digital platforms.



Must See: D'oh Canada: USA Rocks Its Olympic Rival to the North in Hockey and Curling



'Llama Llama' Goes with Papa to the Pyeongchang Olympics

