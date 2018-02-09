Figure skating, snowboarding, and skiing take center stage as the first medals are awarded in Pyeongchang. There's plenty of must-see action on Day 1 of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

Team Figure Skating Continues Live in Primetime

The team event continues with the short dance, women's short program and pairs free skate. The U.S. has three of the top six dance couples in the globe to choose from for the competition. One of three U.S. women's singles skaters — Bradie Tennell, Mirai Nagasu and Karen Chen — will make her Pyeongchang debut. Team USA looks to gain an edge on World Team 2017 winner Japan while keeping a close eye on Russia and Canada, who beat them in 2014.

Team USA is sitting in second place behind Team Canada after the first day of figure skating team event wrapped up Friday in Pyeongchang. Canada and the Olympic Athletes from Russia are considered the favorites for gold, with the U.S. a strong contender to land on the podium.

Texas Connects Us to one of the skaters competing. Aimee Buchanan is on the ice for Israel but trains at Dr Pepper StarsCenter in Euless.



How to Watch: Click here to watch the competition live. The action starts at 7 p.m. CT. It will also air live in primetime on NBC.

World's Fastest Skiers Vie for Gold in Men's Downhill

The fastest skiers in the globe take to the slopes in skiing's marquee event alpine skiing. Five men from Team USA vie for gold in the crowded field -- Wiley Maple, Thomas Biesemeyer, Steven Nyman, Jared Goldberg and Bryce Bennett. Bennett is the top-ranked American (18) based on 2017-18 World Cup season. He and his U.S. colleagues will be chasing first-ranked Swede Beat Fuez (World Cup), but no doubt keep an eye on Austria's Matthias Mayer, who took the gold in Sochi.

How to Watch: Click here to watch the medal race live. The action starts at 8 p.m. CT. It will also air live on NBC.

First Medals Awarded in Men's Snowboard Slopestyle

The first snowboard medals will be doled out in the men's slopestyle. There will most definitely be a new champion -- Sochi gold medalist Sage Kotsenburg retired at the age of 23 -- but it likely won't be an American. Canadian superstars Mark McMorris, who competes in Pyeongchang about a year after surviving a terrible snowboarding accident that left him hospitalized, and Max Parrot, known for new tricks, are among the favorites. U.S. athletes Chris Corning, 18, and Red Gerard, 17, both hope to give America a podium chance.

How to Watch: Click here to watch the final live. The action starts at 7 p.m. CT.

Hamiltons Look to Advance in Mixed Doubles Curling

Matt and Becca Hamilton take on China Saturday morning in their fifth mixed doubles curling match of the Olympic Winter Games. After losses to Switzerland and South Korea on Friday, the Hamiltons are still in contention to reach the semifinals, but would need several teams ahead of them to lose.

How to Watch:Click here to watch live. The action starts at 5:05am CT.

Women's Slopestyle Snowboarding Qualifying

Combining big air jumps and aerial tricks, Team USA's women are primed to do extremely well and even hope to sweep the slopestyle event in Pyeongchang, it would be an Olympic first.

Jamie Anderson, Jessika Jenson, Julia Marino and Hailey Langland all have a shot at the podium.

How to Watch:Click here to watch the event live. The action starts at 10:30 p.m. CT.

